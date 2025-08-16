Video: In a first, Indian flag hoisted at Seattle's 605-feet-tall Space Needle to mark 79th Independence Day

The Indian tricolour was proudly hoisted atop Seattle’s iconic 605-foot-tall Space Needle on India’s 79th Independence Day, marking the first time a foreign nation's flag was raised at this renowned American landmark.

Consul General of India in Seattle Prakash Gupta besides Mayor of Seattle Bruce Harrell and other dignitaries from the Seattle city leadership were present at the watershed and momentous occasion. Gupta shared a post on X featuring a video of the tricolour proudly flying atop the iconic Space Needle, offering breathtaking views of Seattle below, and wrote, “No greater honour than this ! Raising the Tiranga on top of Seattle skyline at Space Needle."

Describing the event as a “historic first in Seattle”, the Consulate General of India in Seattle emphasised that the celebration highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian-American diaspora in shaping the city’s rise as a major tech hub in the US Pacific Northwest.

Following the flag-raising, the Consulate hosted a community reception at the picturesque Kerry Park, set against the backdrop of the Indian flag atop the Space Needle.

According to a press release by the Consulate, a large number of Indian-American community members gathered to witness the momentous occasion.

Also Read | Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in Indian Tricolour for 79th Independence Day

The reception was graced by several dignitaries, including US Congressman Adam Smith, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court Debra Stephens, Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, and Superintendent/Director of Seattle Parks and Recreation, AP Diaz.

Congressman Adam Smith, while addressing the gathering, welcomed the momentous occasion, stating that the hoisting of the Indian tricolour atop the Space Needle was a tribute to the region’s diversity and the relationship between India and the Pacific Northwest.

In a notable gesture to commemorate India’s Independence Day in the Greater Seattle area, King County, which consists of 39 cities such as Seattle, Spokane, Tacoma, and Bellevue, issued official proclamations designating August 15 as India Day.

Separately, several iconic landmarks across Seattle were illuminated in the colours of the Indian flag. These comprised Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, the Westin Hotel, the Seattle Great Wheel, and the Space Needle itself.

According to the Consulate, the Indian flag was also ceremoniously hoisted at key locations in Tacoma, including the Tacoma Dome, Tacoma City Hall, and the headquarters of both the Tacoma Police and Fire Departments.