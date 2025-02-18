VIDEO: Latest footage shows EXACT moment when Delta Plane skidded then flipped on Toronto runway

Delta Plane Crash in Toronto: A latest footage have emerged that shows the exact moment when the Delta Airlines plane crashed and then overturned after landing in Toronto from the US. The Delta Airlines plane skidded along the runway and then flipped over, with flames visible for a brief time.

An investigation is under way as to why the Delta Airlines plane crashed in Toronto on Monday.

TAKE A LOOK AT THE VIDEO HERE

Advertisement

What Happened When the Delta Plane Crashed? The incident took place shortly before 15:00 local time on Monday (1:30 am IST).The crash involved a model CRJ-900 plane, operating as Delta Air Lines flight DL4819.

The aircraft arrived at Toronto from the US city of Minneapolis and was carrying 76 passengers and four crew members.

As it landed, the plane appears to have struck the runway, slid for some distance and then flipped over. Footage obtained by TMZ, Insider showed part of the aircraft bursting into flames as the landing happened.

Advertisement

Also Read | Videos from inside US plane go viral after crash landing in Toronto

Passenger Pete Carlson told broadcaster CBC it was "a very forceful event", recalling the sound of "concrete and metal" at the moment of impact.

The passengers were suspended upside down in their seats, and had to release themselves onto the cabin ceiling before leaving the inverted aircraft. Some described, ‘We were … hanging like Bats’

All 80 people on board survived. There were 18 injuries, of which only a small number are thought to be serious.

Delta has promised to give more updates.

Advertisement

Also Read | Survivor video goes viral after Delta Plane flips over in Canada | Watch

Why did the Delta Plane crash in Toronto? Officials are investigating, and have cautioned against speculation. According to a licensed pilot who spoke to BBC, said, “The right wing may have struck the runway or an item on it, such as a light.”

The weather may also be significant, although the airport fire chief stated that the runway was dry at the time of the incident.

Toronto Airport authorities had said earlier that although recent heavy snow had stopped, "frigid temperatures and high winds (were) moving in".

Advertisement

Also Read | Survivor video goes viral after Delta Plane flips over in Canada | Watch

As the plane came in to land, air traffic controllers told the pilots of 38mph (61km/h) gusts and the possibility of a "slight bump in the glide path", CNN reported.