Video of Kamala Harris ‘faking’ call with voter during 2024 US Election goes viral: ‘Anything real with these people?’

A viral video of Kamala Harris speaking to a voter has sparked controversy. Viewers noticed the phone camera was active without an actual call. The clip, shared by Townhall.com, has received mixed reactions, with some criticizing and others defending her actions.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated6 Nov 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Video of Kamala Harris ‘faking’ call with voter during 2024 US Election goes viral: ‘Anything real with these people?’REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Video of Kamala Harris ‘faking’ call with voter during 2024 US Election goes viral: ‘Anything real with these people?’REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein )

US Election 2024: In a video, US presidential nominee Kamala Harris is seen speaking to a Democrat voter over the phone. However, the viral video has pulled Harris into trouble. Here’s why.

The video, which has been viewed over 1 million times on X (formerly Twitter), shows Harris asking the voter if they have voted already. Harris waits and exclaims in joy, “You did! Thank you!”

As people around her cheer, the Democratic candidate smiles and shows her phone to everyone. Then, it is visible that the phone camera is on while it doesn’t show any call. The video is from a clip taken from CNN.

“It’s so important that everybody participates…you enjoy your day, OK?” Harris says after that. The outgoing vice president was at the Democratic National Committee (DNC) Headquarters in Washington, D.C. when the video captured her.

The viral video has been shared from the official X handle of Townhall.com, which claims to be “the #1 conservative website with political commentary from over 100 columnists and a community of millions of grassroots conservatives”.

During 2024 US Election, several social media users commented on the video. One of them was Sean Gatton, a retired US Army veteran. “Hey CNN, do you EVER plan on being journalists?” he wrote.

“Can someone please buy her AirPods so she can pretend better for the love of god,” wrote one user while another commented, “There’s greater powers at work here. Nobody is this stupid all the time.”

“Is anything real with these people? She actually believes people fall for this idiocy,” wrote one user.

In Harris' defence

Some people defended the presidential candidate. “It's possible to have calls active in the background while other apps are open,” remarked one user.

“You're wrong. Just tested with my daughter. When in camera mode, if you answer a call it goes to camera mode away from your face, but return to black screen when back to your ear. Just like video shows,” came from another.

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 10:16 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsVideo of Kamala Harris ‘faking’ call with voter during 2024 US Election goes viral: ‘Anything real with these people?’

