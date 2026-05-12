Video shows huge plumes of smoke rising as Florida wildfires spread, turning sky orange

New wildfires have broken out across the US state of Florida, including a major blaze that is threatening neighbourhoods near Miami as extreme drought conditions continue across large parts of the state. A video shared by ABC News showed a massive wildfire burning near Miami, Florida. Thick flames and heavy smoke turned the sky orange, creating a dramatic and dangerous scene.

The Max Road Fire was the biggest wildfire burning in South Florida on Monday morning. According to the Florida Forest Service, the fire has scorched around 4,800 acres and is only 20% contained. The blaze is mainly burning within the Everglades but has moved dangerously close to residential communities about 20 miles northwest of Miami.

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“Multiple agencies - including Florida Forest Service, Pembroke Pines, BSO and Miami-Dade - are working in conjunction to ensure that the fire is not a hazard to local communities,” the Pembroke Pines Police Department said in a post on X.

No evacuation orders have been issued so far. However, residents living nearby have been advised to closely monitor the situation and stay prepared in case authorities ask them to leave.

“Fire-Rescue has setup along the perimeter of the Holly Lake community to monitor the fire in the event that it approaches Pembroke Pines,” the department added.

Another wildfire, known as the 172 Ave Fire, has also erupted farther south near Homestead. Officials said the fire has burned around 210 acres and was 30% contained as of Monday morning.

Smoke from both fires may spread across nearby communities, lowering air quality even in places not directly threatened by the flames.

Extreme drought fuelling fires Officials say worsening drought conditions are the main reason behind the growing wildfire threat. Data from the US Drought Monitor shows that nearly 82% of Florida is currently facing extreme drought, including the Everglades region where the Max Road Fire started.

This year has been unusually dry for Florida, with experts calling it the state’s worst drought in nearly 15 years. Most areas are under “extreme” drought conditions, while parts of the Panhandle are facing an “exceptional” drought, according to the National Weather Service.

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The dry weather has already led to a sharp rise in wildfires. Since January 1, nearly 2,000 wildfires have been reported across Florida, destroying more than 86,000 acres of land. In a normal year, the state usually records around 2,400 fires in total.