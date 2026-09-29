Video | SpaceX's Starship reaches orbit in historic first but flight ends early: 6 things to know

SpaceX's Starship reached orbit for the first time on Monday and successfully deployed 26 advanced Starlink satellites, marking a milestone for Elon Musk's ambitions to expand satellite internet services and develop a spacecraft for future lunar and Mars missions.
However, the company cut the flight short after an engine malfunction, with the spacecraft splashing down in the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii about three hours after liftoff from Texas.
The mission was originally planned to last 10 hours, with Starship completing six laps around Earth to demonstrate its readiness for NASA's Artemis moon programme.
SpaceX's Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, achieved orbit for the first time during Monday's launch.
The spacecraft nearly failed to reach orbit after one of its engines shut down prematurely. However, flight controllers decided to proceed after the remaining systems continued functioning.
"Starship is orbital," Mission Control announced, drawing cheers from the SpaceX team.
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated SpaceX on reaching orbit and "managing every step in a safe, responsible and especially inspirational way."
Starship carried 26 of Musk's most advanced Starlink satellites into orbit. They are set to join the company's existing network of 11,000 older models providing internet services.
The satellites were released one by one, drawing cheers from the SpaceX team at the Starbase launch site.
SpaceX had planned a 10-hour flight involving six laps around Earth at an altitude of 170 miles (275 kilometres), followed by a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Chile.
Although Starship achieved orbit and reached a speed of 17,500 mph (28,000 kph), flight controllers brought it back after just a couple of laps.
SpaceX said the decision to end the flight early was made "out of an abundance of caution" following the engine trouble.
The 407-foot (124-metre) Starship is designed to be fully reusable, a key factor in SpaceX's plans to lower launch costs.
The company is working towards bringing the spacecraft back to Starbase, where giant mechanical arms would catch it.
Musk has said he gives the catch attempt even or slightly better odds of success. If it works, SpaceX plans to refly the spacecraft by the end of the year or early next year.
SpaceX is working to secure orbital flight certification for Starship, a critical step towards future lunar and Mars missions.
NASA's Artemis III mission could take place as soon as next summer, involving an Orion capsule carrying astronauts and competing lunar landers.
The subsequent Artemis IV mission is scheduled for no earlier than 2028, with astronauts expected to land on the moon aboard either Starship or Jeff Bezos' Blue Moon lander, depending on which is ready first.
Musk originally developed Starship to transport people to Mars. For now, SpaceX plans to focus on lunar missions and use the spacecraft to deploy large numbers of satellites into orbit.
The company also intends to phase out its Falcon 9 rocket within several years. A second Starship launch site is nearing completion at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, while a third is planned for Louisiana.
Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.<br><br> Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.<br><br> Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.
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