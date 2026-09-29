Video | SpaceX's Starship reaches orbit in historic first but flight ends early: 6 things to know

SpaceX's Starship reached orbit for the first time on Monday and successfully deployed 26 advanced Starlink satellites, marking a milestone for Elon Musk's ambitions to expand satellite internet services and develop a spacecraft for future lunar and Mars missions.

However, the company cut the flight short after an engine malfunction, with the spacecraft splashing down in the Pacific Ocean north of Hawaii about three hours after liftoff from Texas.

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The mission was originally planned to last 10 hours, with Starship completing six laps around Earth to demonstrate its readiness for NASA's Artemis moon programme.

Here's what to know about the flight and SpaceX's next steps. 1. Starship reaches orbit for the first time SpaceX's Starship, the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, achieved orbit for the first time during Monday's launch.

The spacecraft nearly failed to reach orbit after one of its engines shut down prematurely. However, flight controllers decided to proceed after the remaining systems continued functioning.

"Starship is orbital," Mission Control announced, drawing cheers from the SpaceX team.

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated SpaceX on reaching orbit and "managing every step in a safe, responsible and especially inspirational way."

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2. Rocket deploys 26 advanced Starlink satellites Starship carried 26 of Musk's most advanced Starlink satellites into orbit. They are set to join the company's existing network of 11,000 older models providing internet services.

The satellites were released one by one, drawing cheers from the SpaceX team at the Starbase launch site.

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Also Read | SpaceX Starship to launch first orbital flight today: When and where to watch

3. Engine trouble prompts early return SpaceX had planned a 10-hour flight involving six laps around Earth at an altitude of 170 miles (275 kilometres), followed by a splashdown in the Pacific Ocean near Chile.

The SpaceX Starship and Super Heavy v3 Booster lift off on its 14h test flight from the SpaceX launch complex in Starbase, Texas, U.S., September 28, 2026. The mission is expected to send the vehicle into orbit for the first time and deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites. REUTERS/Steve Nesius TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Although Starship achieved orbit and reached a speed of 17,500 mph (28,000 kph), flight controllers brought it back after just a couple of laps.

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SpaceX said the decision to end the flight early was made "out of an abundance of caution" following the engine trouble.

4. SpaceX targets full reusability The 407-foot (124-metre) Starship is designed to be fully reusable, a key factor in SpaceX's plans to lower launch costs.

The company is working towards bringing the spacecraft back to Starbase, where giant mechanical arms would catch it.

BOCA CHICA BEACH, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 28: SpaceX Starship Flight 14 launches from its launch pad at Boca Chica Beach on September 28, 2026 in Boca Chica Beach, Texas. The first-ever orbital launch attempt's objective for Flight 14 is to deliver Starlink internet satellites to space. Brandon Bell/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

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Musk has said he gives the catch attempt even or slightly better odds of success. If it works, SpaceX plans to refly the spacecraft by the end of the year or early next year.

5. Starship's role in NASA's Artemis programme SpaceX is working to secure orbital flight certification for Starship, a critical step towards future lunar and Mars missions.

NASA's Artemis III mission could take place as soon as next summer, involving an Orion capsule carrying astronauts and competing lunar landers.

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The subsequent Artemis IV mission is scheduled for no earlier than 2028, with astronauts expected to land on the moon aboard either Starship or Jeff Bezos' Blue Moon lander, depending on which is ready first.

6. Musk's long-term plans Musk originally developed Starship to transport people to Mars. For now, SpaceX plans to focus on lunar missions and use the spacecraft to deploy large numbers of satellites into orbit.

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The company also intends to phase out its Falcon 9 rocket within several years. A second Starship launch site is nearing completion at Florida's Kennedy Space Center, while a third is planned for Louisiana.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.