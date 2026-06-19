Video streaming platform Disney+ down for several thousand users, Downdetector reports

Video streaming service platform Disney+ reportedly experienced a possible outage on Thursday (local time), according to Downdetector.com

Over 14,000 users reported problems with the platform as of 4:26 pm PT (4:56 am IST), according to the website that tracks outages by collecting status reports from multiple sources.

Also Read | DoorDash back online after thousands report problems across US

Most users reporting a problem with Disney+ stated they were experiencing login issues. As of 4:30 pm PT (5:00 am IST, next day), the number of users reporting problems with the streaming platform rose to roughly 20,000.

Disney+ outage complaints mount As of 4:37 pm PT (5:07 am IST), over 26,000 users flagged disruptions while using Disney+. As of 4:49 pm PT (5:19 am IST), the outage appeared to be widening; users reporting disruptions crossed 43,000. The streaming service platform is yet to issue an official statement regarding the outage. At around 4:58 pm PT (5:28 am IST), complaints continued to mount, with the number of reported issues surpassing 52,000.

According to the Downdetector website, at least 47 per cent of users were experiencing login issues, 36 per cent were facing issues with the application, and 11 per cent reported issues with the server connection.

According to a CBS8 report, customers were unable to log in to their accounts on both mobile and desktop versions of the streaming service. As they tried to log in, the email field remained blank.

Also Read | Meta platforms recover after brief outage disrupts services for thousands

Disney+ responds to outage Following thousands of complaints, the company's support account posted on X, "We’re currently investigating issues affecting login for some users and hope to resolve them soon. Thank you for your patience!"

Responding to users on X, the help account added, "Thank you for reaching out and letting us know about the trouble you are having accessing Disney+. The good news is that our team knows about this particular issue and is working on a solution as we speak. Thank you for your patience in the meantime."

Disney+ faces global outage According to the report, the company's response was translated into several languages, including English and Portuguese, indicating that the outage was global. Some users reported having issues accessing the service in the UK, North America, and South America.

Disney+ users turn to social media Following the outage, Disney+ users turned to social media to flag their issues with the popular streaming platform. A user tagging the Disney+ official account on X wrote, "Why is it that every time you merge with another company or hire a different IT company? Your stuff doesn’t work right."

Another user questioned whether something was wrong with the login servers, while a third questioned if the server was down or if it was just him who was unable to enter his email.

While several users shared their issues with the streaming service platform, a user posted screenshots from a Telegram channel and captioned the post, "Islamic cyber terrorists, known as '313 Team,' allied with Iran and Hamas are claiming credit for an attack targeting Disney+." The post further read, "The hand of vengeance will reach the killers of Ayatollah Khamenei. Disney Plus servers are completely down.” Live Mint has been unable to verify whether the streaming service platform was targeted by Islamic cyber terrorists or not.