US President Donald Trump had an unusual and "unexpected" distraction at the meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin. It was Vice President JD Vance's socks. The pair of green-coloured socks worn by Vance during the meeting was patterned with small green shamrocks.

“I love these socks. What's with these socks? I'm trying to stay focused, but I'm very impressed with the VP's socks,” Trump said. A video of the incident went viral on social media on Thursday.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance may visit India this month

Shamrock is a three-leafed plant, specifically a type of clover or sometimes other similar plants, that is a symbol of Ireland, particularly associated with St. Patrick's Day and the Christian Holy Trinity.

JD Vance reacted to the video saying, "I knew he'd comment on these socks🤣"

Also Read | UK Strikes Data Deal With Ireland in Bid to Lift Energy Security

Meanwhile, Martin, who offered only gentle pushback to some of Trump's comments, returned to the White House in the evening and presented Trump with a bowl of shamrocks at an early St. Patrick's Day celebration. The duo also attended an annual luncheon at the Capitol.

"The time-honoured tradition of the Shamrock Bowl ceremony is an important moment to reflect upon the relationship between our two countries. Our peoples have stood side by side for a long time. Irish-America has been at the heart of shaping this great nation," Martin on X.

The shamrock-gifting ceremony is the centrepiece of the Irish Government’s major overseas diplomatic push in the run-up to St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Also Read | Global trade war on the cards? Donald Trump warns of more tariffs

Trump said: “I love the Irish. I’ve had great, great friends over the years, and I love the Irish – special people – and I’ve been to Ireland many times.”

The ceremony topped off a mixed day of engagements involving Trump and Martin in which the president said he does not want “to do anything to hurt Ireland” but added that the trade relationship between the countries should be focused on “fairness”.