Vince McMahon Bentley car crash: Newly released footage shows ex-WWE boss' accident — ‘F**king fool’ | WATCH

Vince McMahon, the 80-year-old billionaire known as the architect of modern sports entertainment, had last year totalled his $300,000 Bentley, clocking 115 mph before a violent highway collision. Now, a new dashcam footage has been released by the Connecticut State Police, offering an unfiltered look at the former wrestling mogul in the moments following a multi-car wreck on 24 July 2025.

Driving northbound on Route 15 in Westport, McMahon’s Bentley Continental GT Speed was seen swerving through traffic at nearly twice the speed limit before rear-ending a BMW and slamming into a wooden guardrail.

‘God Damn It, Stupid Fool’ The footage reveals a perplexed McMahon, being confronted by a state trooper, as smoke billowed from the mangled luxury car and its airbags hung deflated. When asked why he was travelling at such high speed, McMahon's reply was startlingly domestic: "I'm trying to visit my granddaughter for her birthday."

Not seeming too impressed, the trooper can be heard telling the former CEO, "You almost hit 115 miles an hour."

In a moment of intense frustration caught on his own mic, McMahon can be heard berating himself, "God damn it. Stupid f***king fool." He later admitted the high-performance car was “too fast,” claiming he hadn't driven it in “God knows how long.”

Barbara Doaran, whose BMW was "catapulted" 100 yards off the road, had described the incident as a "miracle" survival.

Oddly enough, the crash occurred just hours before news broke of Hulk Hogan's death, the man who helped McMahon build his global wrestling empire in the 1980s.

Vince McMahon: The Man Who Built the Ring To truly grasp the gravity of the video, one needs to understand the man behind the wheel. McMahon is widely known as the architect of modern sports entertainment. After taking over his father's regional wrestling promotion in 1982, he transformed the World Wrestling Federation (WWF, now WWE) into a multi-billion-dollar global phenomenon.

More than just running the show, McMahon became it. His on-screen character, the tyrannical "Mr McMahon," became one of the most important and greatest villains in TV wrestling history. He was often seen feuding with stars like "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. Under his leadership, WWE listed on the bourses, launched a dedicated streaming network, and eventually merged with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings.

Fall from Grace The 115 mph crash was no surprise to those who have been following McMahon for decades. For them, it was just the latest chapter in a turbulent few years for the mogul. In early 2024, McMahon's legacy was rocked by a sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuit filed by former employee Janel Grant. The allegations, which McMahon denies, forced his resignation from TKO and cast a shadow over his 50-year career.

This scandal was recently chronicled in the Netflix documentary Mr McMahon, which explored the blurred lines between his real-life business tactics and his ruthless TV character. Despite the legal storms and the wreckage of his $300k Bentley, McMahon avoided jail for the 2025 crash.

In October, a judge allowed him to enter a pretrial program following a $1,000 charitable donation, with charges set to be dismissed if he remains incident-free for a year.

