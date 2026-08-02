Vincent Pastore, who played mob enforcer on 'The Sopranos,' dies at 80

Veteran American actor Vincent Pastore, widely recognised for his portrayal of mob enforcer-turned-FBI informant Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in HBO's landmark series "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 80, according to a report by news agency AFP that cited a statement from his manager.

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Actor Found Dead At His Home In The Bronx The actor's manager, Robert Attermann, confirmed the news of his death to AFP on Saturday, though he did not disclose details surrounding the circumstances. Separately, Hollywood entertainment outlet Deadline reported that Pastore, a native of New York, was found dead at his home in The Bronx on Saturday.

From The US Navy To A Career In Hollywood Born on July 14, 1946, Pastore's journey to Hollywood began far from the film sets he would later become known for. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War before going on to complete a university degree in drama, laying the foundation for what would become a decades-long acting career.

Over the years, Pastore carved out a niche playing archetypal New York gangster characters, a persona he brought to life across several notable film projects. He appeared in Martin Scorsese's celebrated 1990 crime drama "Goodfellas," and also featured in Brian De Palma's 1993 film "Carlito's Way," both of which further cemented his association with mob-themed storytelling on screen.

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However, it was his role as "Big Pussy" in "The Sopranos" that became the defining moment of his career. In the show, Pastore played a close aide to lead character Tony Soprano, portrayed by the late James Gandolfini, before his character's storyline took a dramatic turn when he was revealed to be secretly informing the FBI.

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That storyline culminated in what remains one of the most talked-about moments in the Emmy-winning series' run — his character's murder at the end of the show's second season. In the scene, Pastore's character utters the now-famous line, "Not in the face, ok?" moments before he is shot multiple times at close range by Tony Soprano and two other associates, a sequence that has continued to be referenced by fans of the show years after it first aired.

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Beyond his time on "The Sopranos," Pastore built a fairly expansive career across television and film. He made guest appearances on several popular American television series, including "Law and Order" and "The Practice." He also lent his voice to the animated film "Shark Tale," adding an animated feature to his otherwise largely live-action filmography.

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In addition to his acting credits, Pastore also became a familiar face on American reality television, appearing on shows such as "The Celebrity Apprentice" during the period when Donald Trump, now the sitting US President, was still hosting the programme.

Paying tribute to the actor, his longtime manager Robert Attermann noted that he had represented Pastore for more than three decades, long before "The Sopranos" turned him into a household name. In his statement, Attermann said, "To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable 'Big Pussy'," while adding that those who knew him personally saw a far more layered individual beyond the character that made him famous.

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Attermann further reflected on Pastore's dedication to his craft, describing him as someone who genuinely loved being an actor and remained deeply passionate about the profession throughout his career. He also spoke about Pastore's approach toward younger actors in the industry, noting that he was consistently encouraging, respectful and generous with his time, often going out of his way to offer guidance and support to those newer to the field whenever the opportunity arose.

Pastore's death marks the loss of yet another prominent name associated with "The Sopranos," a series that continues to hold a significant place in television history and remains popular among audiences globally, including a considerable fan base in India that has followed the show through streaming platforms over the years.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.