Indian-American tech billionaire Vinod Khosla is in the spotlight ever since his company agreed to a record deal to purchase defending Super Bowl champions — the Seattle Seahawks. The deal valued at $9.6 billion, has set a National Football League record, as it is one of the largest valuations ever for a sports team in a control transaction, Sportico reported.

An official statement issued by Estate of Paul G Allen confirmed that the deal has been finalized with Khosla and family and announced that the ownership had shifted from estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen. "We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks," said Vinod Khosla on behalf of the Khosla family. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere," the statement said.

Vinod Khosla net worth Vinod Khosla, who is a prominent venture capitalist and the founder of Khosla Ventures, boasts a real time net worth of $13.7 billion, according to Forbes. San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla occupies 217 rank in the list of world's richest.

The renowned entrepreneur, who secured 10 rank in the 2026 Forbes 250 list of America's Greatest Innovators, made his wealth from early venture capital investments in areas such as networking, software, and alternative energy technologies. Considered one of the most successful and influential venture capitalists, he occupied 14th position on Forbes' inaugural "250: America's Most Successful Living Immigrants" list.

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He secured top rank in the 2026 Midas List, which marked his 19th appearance. Khosla Ventures, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm which has Vinod Khosla as its Managing Director, is known for his investments in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics. After closing a record-breaking $122 billion funding round, it became first venture firm to invest in OpenAI, valued at $852 billion as of March 2026.

In 1982, Khosla cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy. Four years later he joined venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he spent next 18 years before launching his own firm in 2004.

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Vinod Khosla early life Born on 28 January 1955, to a Punjabi Indian family in Maharashtra's Pune, he is the son of an Indian Army officer. He pursued elementary school education at Mount St Mary's School, New Delhi.