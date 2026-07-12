Vinod Khosla net worth — All about new owner of Seattle Seahawks who sealed $9.6 billion record deal

Indian-American tech billionaire Vinod Khosla is in the spotlight ever since his company agreed to a record deal to purchase defending Super Bowl champions — the Seattle Seahawks. The deal valued at $9.6 billion, has set a National Football League record, as it is one of the largest valuations ever for a sports team in a control transaction, Sportico reported.

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An official statement issued by Estate of Paul G Allen confirmed that the deal has been finalized with Khosla and family and announced that the ownership had shifted from estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen. "We are honored to be entrusted as the next stewards of the Seattle Seahawks," said Vinod Khosla on behalf of the Khosla family. “We look forward to building on the winning legacy Paul Allen created and to earning the trust of the Seahawks organization and fans everywhere," the statement said.

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Vinod Khosla net worth Vinod Khosla, who is a prominent venture capitalist and the founder of Khosla Ventures, boasts a real time net worth of $13.7 billion, according to Forbes. San Francisco 49ers limited partner Vinod Khosla occupies 217 rank in the list of world's richest.

The renowned entrepreneur, who secured 10 rank in the 2026 Forbes 250 list of America's Greatest Innovators, made his wealth from early venture capital investments in areas such as networking, software, and alternative energy technologies. Considered one of the most successful and influential venture capitalists, he occupied 14th position on Forbes' inaugural "250: America's Most Successful Living Immigrants" list.

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He secured top rank in the 2026 Midas List, which marked his 19th appearance. Khosla Ventures, the Silicon Valley venture capital firm which has Vinod Khosla as its Managing Director, is known for his investments in experimental technologies such as biomedicine and robotics. After closing a record-breaking $122 billion funding round, it became first venture firm to invest in OpenAI, valued at $852 billion as of March 2026.

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In 1982, Khosla cofounded computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems with Andy Bechtolsheim, Bill Joy and Scott McNealy. Four years later he joined venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins, where he spent next 18 years before launching his own firm in 2004.

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Vinod Khosla early life Born on 28 January 1955, to a Punjabi Indian family in Maharashtra's Pune, he is the son of an Indian Army officer. He pursued elementary school education at Mount St Mary's School, New Delhi.

An alumnus of IIT Delhi, he was the fist who started computer club for computer programming in any Indian Institutes of Technology. He obtained his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering in 1976 after which he emigrated to the United States to pursue a master's in biomedical engineering on a full scholarship.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.