Viola Davis, one of Hollywood's most revered actors, delivered a heartfelt and moving 16-minute speech while accepting the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Gala: An Evening of Excellence on Friday night. The gala, held in Beverly Hills, California, recognized Davis' outstanding contributions to film and television, celebrating her illustrious career ahead of the 82nd annual Golden Globes.

A passion driven by necessity During her speech, Viola Davis reflected on how her challenging upbringing fueled her passion for acting. She explained that acting became an escape, with financial necessity often driving her choices of roles. “If I waited for a role that was written for me, well crafted, then I wouldn’t be standing up here," Davis said, acknowledging the pressures and challenges she faced as a “dark-skinned Black woman with a wide nose and big lips."

Davis, known for her roles in Fences, The Woman King, The Help, and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, as well as the TV series How to Get Away with Murder, admitted that she couldn't afford to wait for the perfect role. Instead, she took on what was available, driven by the need for financial stability. "So I took it for the money," Davis added, challenging the notion that "poverty is the answer to craft."

A tribute from Meryl Streep The DeMille Award was presented to Davis by her longtime friend and fellow actress Meryl Streep, who praised Davis for her authenticity and talent. Streep called Davis “a pure artist" who “delivers the truth every time."

Their connection dates back to their work together in the 2008 film Doubt, where Streep first became enamored with Davis, describing her as her “favorite actor in the world."

Davis also reflected on her childhood, imagining her younger self—who grew up in poverty—looking on with pride at her incredible journey. "Little Viola is squealing," Davis said, referring to her younger self's excitement at her current success. She joked, "She's standing behind me and she's pulling on my dress," before humorously adding that her younger self would be whispering, "I told you I was a magician."

Recognition of career achievements Davis’ accomplishments in the industry are not just limited to her acting. Last year, she achieved EGOT status after winning a Grammy for best audiobook, narration, and storytelling for her memoir Finding Me. This achievement solidified her as one of the most accomplished and versatile performers of her generation.

Ted Danson congratulates Davis Ted Danson, who also received the Carol Burnett Award during the evening, congratulated Davis, calling her an “amazing actor." Danson, a three-time Golden Globe winner known for roles in Cheers, The Good Place, and CSI, also shared his admiration for Davis during his acceptance speech, adding that it was “such a pleasure to be in the same room with you."