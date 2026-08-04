‘Violent and fatal attacks’: Democratic senator presses Trump, alleges civilian deaths in US strikes on drug boats

US Senator Tim Kaine has written to the White House, claiming that the numerous strikes carried out by the US Army on alleged drug boats have most likely caused the deaths of “individuals who are not involved in narcotrafficking,” following “careful review” of the classified information he has received so far, CNN reported.

In the letter he addressed to US President Donald Trump, Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, called those individuals killed in these strikes but not related to narcoterrorism 'murder victims'.

The US military, in its airstrikes on alleged drug boats, has killed around 221 people so far while destroying 67 vessels. The campaign, which began in September 2025, is called ‘Operation Southern Spear’.

In his letter to Trump, Kaine has said that the US "engaged in violent and fatal attacks against people far beyond” what the legal provisions permitted, adding, “A careful review of the available evidence suggests that the United States has killed individuals who are not involved in narcotrafficking.”

He also pointed out that, adding to the concerns over these killings, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has noted that the operation by the US military has not affected the flow of drugs into the country.

"Adding to the deep concern over these illegal killings is the fact, recently confirmed by the Drug Enforcement Administration, that Operation Southern Spear has had no effect on the flow of illegal drugs into the United States," Kaine's letter revealed.

He asked Trump to ' closely examine the circumstances of these strikes' so that the president is aware of how and to what extent the leadership of the Department of Defence exceeded his directive.

'And once you have done so, I urge you to halt this illegal, costly and ineffective operation,' Kaine told the US president.

A White House spokesperson has, however, defended the strikes. Anna Kelly told CNN, “All of these decisive strikes have been against designated narcoterrorists bringing deadly poison to our shores, and the President will continue to use every element of American power to stop drugs from flooding into our country and to bring those responsible to justice.”

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