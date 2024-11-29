Vir Das’ Emmy monologue is packed with hilarious jabs at Hollywood and Elon Musk

  • Comedian Vir Das took the stage at the 52nd International Emmy Awards, delivering a monologue packed with sharp humor. He humorously addressed topics like immigration, Hollywood’s tendency to remake films, and made playful jabs at Elon Musk. Das also referenced the iconic Will Smith Oscars slap.

Vir Das attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Vir Das attends the 52nd International Emmy Awards in New York City, U.S., November 25, 2024. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz(REUTERS)

Comedian Vir Das delivered a memorable monologue as the host of the 52nd Annual International Emmy Awards, blending humor, cultural commentary, and playful jabs at both Hollywood and American politics. His opening remarks set the tone for a lighthearted and cheeky evening as he greeted the star-studded audience of international TV professionals.

Vir Das, who hails from Mumbai, started his monologue by making a tongue-in-cheek reference to immigration, quipping, "It is very good to be here completely legally. I'm not a citizen. It's a very quick visit, in and out. I was just here to vote." His comedic approach to cultural issues continued as he humorously acknowledged the stereotype of Indian actors being typecast in Hollywood, joking about being cast as “Doctor Raj, Lawyer Raj, Engineer Raj” in American productions.

Vir Das also took aim at the Hollywood tendency to remake international films, joking, "We tell the original diverse international stories that Hollywood remakes into cash cows with Kevin Hart and Liam Neeson." Das didn’t shy away from poking fun, referencing the infamous Will Smith Oscars slap and adding, “What do you think? Who does Will Smith have to slap tonight for us to get some eyeballs, guys?”

The comedian’s wit was on full display as he offered a cheeky warning about the 30-second speech limit for award winners, suggesting, “If you win an award tonight, you only have 30 seconds on this stage, and that is more than enough time to congratulate the people that you love, if not pleasure them.”

Das also delivered cutting commentary on high-profile figures like tech mogul Elon Musk. Joking about Musk’s potential role in the US government, Das quipped, “"You have picked someone to lead you, to make all of your decisions and be the most powerful person in the world, and I think you chose well. Yes, he says erratic things, but he's intelligent, successful, and an amazing businessperson. Guys, Elon Musk is a legend.” Das humorously compared Musk’s leadership style to a self-driving Tesla. "Technically it's self-driving, but ultimately, I have control," Das' remarked.

He further joked, “Keep Elon Musk happy. Alright? He will buy your platform and turn it into a podcast.”

Das sarcastically warned the audience, “Please do not come up on this platform and say anything divisive, offensive, or inflammatory because this is America, and you will be elected. Sorry. Ejected."

He concluded his monologue by imagining the aftermath of the event, humorously envisioning a chaotic scene at JFK Airport: “In 72 hours, we will all meet together at the security line at JFK… and if you have an International Emmy in your hand, enjoy the two-hour cavity search that follows.”

