Vir Das takes aim at post-election America; Comedian’s ‘Congrats, America, you are great again’ satire on Trump’s return

  • Vir Das at his recent US show, joked about America’s election results, joked about Donald Trump’s return to the White House, saying, ‘Congrats, America, you are great again,’ while also taking a dig at the country’s 'addiction to entertainment'.

Published10 Nov 2024, 11:13 PM IST
Vir Das during his stand-up set in the US, joked about Trump’s return and America’s craving for entertaining leaders.
Vir Das during his stand-up set in the US, joked about Trump’s return and America’s craving for entertaining leaders.

Stand-up comedian Vir Das has sparked a social media buzz with his satirical take on post-election America during a recent show in the United States. The comedian-actor, currently performing on his Mind Fool World Tour, shared a clip from his show on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, joking about Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

In the video, Vir Das congratulated the audience, saying, “Congrats, America, you are great again,” and humorously suggested that Trump would remain president “for the next four… 25 years.” 

Commenting on the election’s messaging, he joked, “At least, now the mask is off. You know what kind of country you are. You know what kind of messaging it is. Your messaging is like outdated.”

Vir Das targeted Trump’s enduring appeal, suggesting that he was “always going to win” due to Americans’ “addiction to entertainment.” In a dig at the country’s preference for charismatic leaders, he remarked, “Your president has to be entertaining, and I don't know any other 70... 80-year-old White man who is more entertaining than him.”

The actor-comedian also touched on Kamala Harris’s campaign, saying she “she wasn't entertaining enough” and “is more qualified.” 

The standup comedian in his witty jab at Donald Trump’s foreign policy, said, “When foreign dictators sit with Donald Trump, they feel like you feel right now.”

From stand-up comedy to recognition with Bollywood roles and Netflix specials

Vir Das began his career in stand-up comedy, performing across various venues both in India and internationally. He gained prominence with a combination of stand-up specials, live shows, and roles in Bollywood films such as Delhi Belly, Go Goa Gone, and Badmaash Company. He was latest seen in Amazon Prime Series “Call me Bae”.

The comedian achieved global recognition with his Netflix comedy specials, such as Vir Das: Abroad Understanding, Vir Das: For India, and Landing. His work in these specials has earned him critical acclaim and several International Emmy nominations.

In addition to his stand-up career, Vir Das appeared in the American TV series Whiskey Cavalier and created the Netflix series Hasmukh. He is also known for his band, Alien Chutney.

10 Nov 2024, 11:13 PM IST
