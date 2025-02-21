Viral claims link all-women pilots at Delta Air Lines to plane crash in Toronto: What’s the truth?

The dramatic crash of a Delta Air Lines jet that flipped on its roof while landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport has sparked massive outrage among netizens over diversity, equity, and inclusivity (DEI) initiatives. Several social media users are claiming that the aeroplane was handled by an all-women crew, which was a result of the DEI initiative.

However, most of the social media claims were made without any proof or details about pilot or crew members. Amid the online backlash, Delta Air Lines CEO ED Bastian has shared a clarification about the experience and qualification of the pilots of the regional jet that cashed at Toronto airport.

What are the viral social media claims about the Toronto plane crash? What did the Delta Air Lines say? Here are all the information you need to know.

Delta Air Lines plane crash: What are the viral social claims? Several users on social media have claimed that Delta Air Lines have adopted DEI initiatives. Many have claimed that a woman was flying the Delta Air Lines jet, that crashed in Toronto on February 17.

“Won’t post her name and info, but The Delta plane crash was piloted by a woman who just got certified, by an operator airline that makes a big deal of having female pilots [sic],” posted a social media user on X.

Social media reactions to Delta Air Lines plane crash

Was a female pilot flying jet that crashed in Toronto? The crew of Delta Air Lines jet, that flipped upside down upon landing in Toronto, included a male captain and a female first officer, reported CBS News citing sources.

According to the report, the captain was hired by Mesaba Airlines in October 2007 which merged with Pinnacle Airlines to form a subsidiary of Delta.

Without naming the captain or first officer, the report added that he has served as an active duty captain and in pilot training. Whereas, the first officer's flight experience is above the “minimum requirements” set by federal regulations.

Toronto plane crash: What did Delta Air Lines CEO say? Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday told CBS News in an interview, “All these pilots train for these conditions.”

He said that all the pilots have been trained and have the experience of flying in wintry conditions. The Delta Air Lines CEO hasn't provide details about the pilot or first officer who were on the plane that crashed this week.

Delta Air Lines plane crash Delta Air Lines plane crashed at Toronto airport on Monday. The recent plane crash occured days after a mid-air collission between a commercial jet and a military aircraft left over 60 people dead in Washington DC.

