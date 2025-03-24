Lily Stewart, a 20-year-old University of Georgia student whose smiling mugshot recently went viral, has been arrested again.

According to police records, the Georgia sorority girl was taken into custody on charges of obstruction of a law enforcement officer and loitering/prowling. She remains in jail with her bail set at $4,000, according to TMZ.

Loitering/prowling means staying in a place, public or private, without a clear reason. It is considered a crime when done especially in a suspicious or possibly criminal way, like being somewhere you’re not supposed to be.

This marks her second arrest in recent weeks. Earlier in March, she was booked for speeding in excess of maximum limits. Her lawyer, Stephen Morris, revealed that the speeding charge was later dropped.

Morris argued that Lily was being unfairly targeted online after her arrest photo circulated widely and drew massive attention.

Lily was reportedly on her way to a friend’s birthday party when she was first arrested. Following that incident, she’s been recognised on campus more frequently, though she says she doesn’t want the fame.

Since her sudden rise to viral fame, Lily claims her direct messages have exploded with hundreds of texts, ranging from cringe pickup lines to creepy bail offers from strangers.

She earlier told TMZ she had received messages like “Love is fast, let’s move fast”. There are even offers to pay her bail. While she laughs at some of them, she’s ignoring most.

Despite her trending status, Lily insists she has no interest in chasing Internet stardom. She says she wants to move on and avoid further trouble.

Her mother, however, is reportedly unhappy and worried about how this attention could affect Lily’s future.

Lily plans to “slow down” and avoid becoming a “Miss America mugshot” again. According to TMZ, she remains in good spirits, giving a full breakdown of her arrest experience and brushing off the sudden flood of online attention.

Lily Stewart on social media On Instagram, Lily Stewart has more than 10,000 followers. On social media, people have been sharing her mugshot, and remarks flood the comment section.

“There’s not a camera she doesn’t love…..,” wrote one user.

Another user thought she had gone viral “Because she’s smiling and she’s adorable”.

“She’s an icon. she’s a legend. and she is the moment,” came from another.

On her getting arrested again, one user wrote, “The first time was so nice, she had to do it twice.”