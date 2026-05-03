Viral moment: DJ Rubio? Trump aide Marco Rubio spins tracks at wedding - Watch video

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who’s reportedly called the "Secretary of Everything," has now added another job to his long list of responsibilities in President Donald Trump's administration: a wedding DJ.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video on X on Saturday (IST), sharing glimpses of Rubio working as a wedding DJ. He wrote, "MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State Marco Rubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!"
Disclaimer: Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the viral video
In the video, the secretary of state can be seen behind a DJ booth, pressing one earpad of his headphones up to his right ear as he crouches over a laptop next to another man, presumably the hired DJ.
Rubio already wears many hats in the Trump administration, ranging from serving as secretary of state to national security adviser and head archivist of the National Archives, the New York Post reported. He is the first secretary of state to also serve as a national security adviser since Henry Kissinger during the Nixon administration.
The former Florida senator turned the wedding into a lively, Miami-style nightclub, as guests joined hands and danced together in a circle. It remains unclear whose wedding it was.
Rubio kept his headphones on, focused intently, and at one point seemed to signal the DJ to pick up the tempo.
The clip has since gained attention online, with many users pointing out the contrast between Rubio’s senior political positions and his surprise appearance behind the DJ console. Reacting to Rubio turning a DJ for a day, a user called him "The best Secretary of State in my lifetime!" Another user wrote, "What can't Marco Rubio do?"
A third user called him a jack of all trades, and several others wondered if they could call Rubio to play at their wedding.
Despite donning many hats in the Trump administration, the secretary of state, in January, said that there's one job that he won't volunteer for, at least for now. Rubio said he won’t be a candidate for head coach or general manager of his beloved Miami Dolphins, who fired Mike McDaniel after four seasons in charge.
He isn’t the only one spinning tracks, or at least playing DJ, at the White House. Trump is also known for DJing his own parties at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.
The US President is known to be partial to showtunes, but the song he is most associated with is YMCA by the Village People. He has often called the song the “gay national anthem” and is known for doing his signature dance to the disco classic.
Recently, Trump said that his wife, Melania Trump, isn't a fan of those moments, and added, “She hates when I dance to what’s sometimes referred to as the gay national anthem… she goes… ‘darling, please don’t dance. It’s not presidential.”
Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.<br><br> Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.<br><br> At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.<br><br> She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.<br><br> Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.
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