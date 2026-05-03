Viral moment: DJ Rubio? Trump aide Marco Rubio spins tracks at wedding - Watch video

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who’s reportedly called the "Secretary of Everything," has now added another job to his long list of responsibilities in President Donald Trump's administration: a wedding DJ.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino posted a video on X on Saturday (IST), sharing glimpses of Rubio working as a wedding DJ. He wrote, "MOMENTS AGO, BEHIND THE SCENES—Our Great Secretary of State Marco Rubio DJ’s weddings too! Here he is in action tonight at a family wedding…Let’s goooooo!!!"

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Disclaimer: Mint couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the viral video

Rubio trades diplomacy for DJ for a day In the video, the secretary of state can be seen behind a DJ booth, pressing one earpad of his headphones up to his right ear as he crouches over a laptop next to another man, presumably the hired DJ.

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Rubio already wears many hats in the Trump administration, ranging from serving as secretary of state to national security adviser and head archivist of the National Archives, the New York Post reported. He is the first secretary of state to also serve as a national security adviser since Henry Kissinger during the Nixon administration.

The former Florida senator turned the wedding into a lively, Miami-style nightclub, as guests joined hands and danced together in a circle. It remains unclear whose wedding it was.

Rubio kept his headphones on, focused intently, and at one point seemed to signal the DJ to pick up the tempo.

Social media reactions to Rubio's DJ venture The clip has since gained attention online, with many users pointing out the contrast between Rubio’s senior political positions and his surprise appearance behind the DJ console. Reacting to Rubio turning a DJ for a day, a user called him "The best Secretary of State in my lifetime!" Another user wrote, "What can't Marco Rubio do?"

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A third user called him a jack of all trades, and several others wondered if they could call Rubio to play at their wedding.

Rubio denied taking the head coach, GM of the Miami Dolphins Despite donning many hats in the Trump administration, the secretary of state, in January, said that there's one job that he won't volunteer for, at least for now. Rubio said he won’t be a candidate for head coach or general manager of his beloved Miami Dolphins, who fired Mike McDaniel after four seasons in charge.

Trump known for DJing his parties He isn’t the only one spinning tracks, or at least playing DJ, at the White House. Trump is also known for DJing his own parties at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

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The US President is known to be partial to showtunes, but the song he is most associated with is YMCA by the Village People. He has often called the song the “gay national anthem” and is known for doing his signature dance to the disco classic.

Recently, Trump said that his wife, Melania Trump, isn't a fan of those moments, and added, “She hates when I dance to what’s sometimes referred to as the gay national anthem… she goes… ‘darling, please don’t dance. It’s not presidential.”