Following the recent debates of Indian immigrants taking over jobs of US citizens, especially in tech companies, a recent social media post by a US attorney has gone viral on social media. The attorney claimed that an Indian CEO 'ruined' a US company by laying off 15 per cent of the employees, after taking over. The CEO also alleged that the Indian replaced the management with only Indian employees. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“ He pushed out all the founders and replaced all the C-suite with Indian. He laid off 15% of the workforce, almost exclusively the most experienced employees," the US attorney claimed in his X post.

The post quickly went viral on X, amassing over 8 million views. While many users criticised the attorney, accusing him of spreading racism and xenophobia, others argued the situation was more complex than nationality. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The attorney further claimed that client satisfaction also decreased drastically after the Indian joined, as the company became more driven towards getting new clients. “Many clients complained that their account manager who they had a 20 year relationship with was replaced by someone with little experience," added the attorney in his post.

'American citizens have zero job security' “I experienced this twice in my career. It's absolutely awful how people's lives can be changed in an instant. American citizens have almost zero job security," stated one user.

“They very strongly only hire their own and what’s worse is we have created one sided laws that make that completely legal. In fact, the Indian couldn’t hire whites only as he will fall foul of the DEI police…Seriously, what have we sat by and allowed our politicians to do… they are killing us," wrote another one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}