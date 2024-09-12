Viral Video: Did Joe Biden just endorse rival Donald Trump? US president puts on ’Trump 2024’ cap

US President and Democrat Joe Biden was caught briefly wearing a Donald Trump 2024 cap during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville on the anniversary of 9/11. 'Trump War Room' posted on Instagram a picture of Biden donning a 'Trump 2024' cap, promoting rival Donald Trump who is running for US president in the November 2024 elections.

"Thanks for the support, Joe,” the Trump War Room account was posted to X, while sharing a photo of Biden.

A photo and video of the incident went viral on social media in no time, shocking netizens. One post read, "Joe Biden just put on a Trump 2024 campaign cap. This is not a joke… he really did." Another said, “Joe Biden wears a “Trump 2024” hat. Yes, this is real.”

Other wondered: “Did Joe Biden just endorse Trump right now by putting on a MAGA Hat.”

What led to Biden wearing 'Trump 2024' hat? White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates reacted to the post, saying, “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.”

"As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it," Andrew Bates said on X.

Meanwhile, some netizens "fact-checked" Trump campaign's claim saying, "President Biden swapped hats with a Trump supporter, giving them a Harris hat, to show unity as we remember 9/11..."