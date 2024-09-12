Viral Video: Did Joe Biden just endorse rival Donald Trump? US president puts on ’Trump 2024’ cap

US President and Democrat Joe Biden briefly wore a Donald Trump 2024 cap during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville on the anniversary of 9/11. Netizens were shocked as the video went viral.

Livemint
Updated12 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
US President Joe Biden briefly puts on a Donald Trump 2024 hat in viral video
US President Joe Biden briefly puts on a Donald Trump 2024 hat in viral video(Trump War Room (Instagram))

US President and Democrat Joe Biden was caught briefly wearing a Donald Trump 2024 cap during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville on the anniversary of 9/11. 'Trump War Room' posted on Instagram a picture of Biden donning a 'Trump 2024' cap, promoting rival Donald Trump who is running for US president in the November 2024 elections.

"Kamala got beat so bad last night that even Biden is now endorsing President Trump," posted 'Trump War Room' on Instagram on Wednesday. This was in reference to the first US presidential debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat.

"Thanks for the support, Joe,” the Trump War Room account was posted to X, while sharing a photo of Biden.

Also Read | ’I won’: Trump says not ’inclined’ for another presidential debate, but…

A photo and video of the incident went viral on social media in no time, shocking netizens. One post read, "Joe Biden just put on a Trump 2024 campaign cap. This is not a joke… he really did." Another said, “Joe Biden wears a “Trump 2024” hat. Yes, this is real.”

Other wondered: “Did Joe Biden just endorse Trump right now by putting on a MAGA Hat.”

What led to Biden wearing 'Trump 2024' hat?

White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates reacted to the post, saying, “At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that.”

Also Read | 9/11 anniversary: Biden, Harris and Trump pay tribute at ground zero in New York

"As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it," Andrew Bates said on X.

Meanwhile, some netizens "fact-checked" Trump campaign's claim saying, "President Biden swapped hats with a Trump supporter, giving them a Harris hat, to show unity as we remember 9/11..."

The pictures and videos of Joe Biden briefly putting on a “Trump 2024” cap went viral hours after Kamala Harris and Donald Trump engaged in their first US presidential debate. Harris and Trump will be contesting for the US president's post in November 5 elections.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Sep 2024, 10:32 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsViral Video: Did Joe Biden just endorse rival Donald Trump? US president puts on ’Trump 2024’ cap

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.50
    11:04 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    1.35 (0.91%)

    Bharat Electronics

    289.45
    11:04 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    1.4 (0.49%)

    Tata Motors

    971.15
    11:04 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    -4.85 (-0.5%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    171.70
    11:04 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    1.95 (1.15%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Kaynes Technology India

    4,920.25
    11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    260.45 (5.59%)

    Engineers India

    221.30
    11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    11.7 (5.58%)

    Sundaram Finance

    4,845.80
    11:02 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    220.2 (4.76%)

    Aurobindo Pharma

    1,570.80
    11:03 AM | 12 SEP 2024
    63.6 (4.22%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,200.00380.00
      Chennai
      72,220.00400.00
      Delhi
      72,890.00-1,030.00
      Kolkata
      74,510.001,440.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue