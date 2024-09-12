US President and Democrat Joe Biden briefly wore a Donald Trump 2024 cap during a visit to a fire station in Shanksville on the anniversary of 9/11. Netizens were shocked as the video went viral.

"Thanks for the support, Joe," the Trump War Room account was posted to X, while sharing a photo of Biden.

A photo and video of the incident went viral on social media in no time, shocking netizens. One post read, "Joe Biden just put on a Trump 2024 campaign cap. This is not a joke… he really did." Another said, “Joe Biden wears a “Trump 2024" hat. Yes, this is real."

Other wondered: “Did Joe Biden just endorse Trump right now by putting on a MAGA Hat."

What led to Biden wearing 'Trump 2024' hat? White House Senior Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates reacted to the post, saying, "At the Shanksville Fire Station, @POTUS spoke about the country's bipartisan unity after 9/11 and said we needed to get back to that."

"As a gesture, he gave a hat to a Trump supporter who then said that in the same spirit, POTUS should put on his Trump cap. He briefly wore it," Andrew Bates said on X.

Meanwhile, some netizens "fact-checked" Trump campaign's claim saying, "President Biden swapped hats with a Trump supporter, giving them a Harris hat, to show unity as we remember 9/11..."