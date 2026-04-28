Viral video: Diljit Dosanjh, Jimmy Fallon drop bhangra clip ahead of show; social media hails ‘Jimmy the Jatt’

Diljit Dosanjh is making history on American television tonight. The global Punjabi superstar returns to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 28 April. This makes him the first Indian artist to perform on the show multiple times.

His first appearance in June 2024 became a worldwide sensation. Diljit taught Jimmy

Also Read | International Emmys 2025: Diljit Dosanjh misses out on best actor trophy

Fallon iconic Punjabi phrases backstage.

He said Sat Sri Akal and Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye with Fallon repeating after him. The clip went massively viral on social media, garnering more than 3 million views in the first couple of hours. He also performed a high-energy medley of his hits G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine. The videos became some of the most-viewed clips on the Tonight Show's official pages.

Ahead of tonight's episode, Diljit and Fallon shared a teaser online. The two were seen dancing together to one of Diljit's Bhangra songs. The video instantly went viral on Instagram.

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Tonight, Diljit is expected to sit down for a full interview with Fallon. He will also deliver a live musical performance on the show. The episode airs at 11:35 PM ET on NBC. Viewers in India can catch it at 9:05 AM IST on 29 April.

For those who cannot watch it live, the official Tonight Show YouTube channel is the best option. Individual segments are typically uploaded within hours of the broadcast.

For Example, Jimmy Fallon’s most recent guest, comedian Red Richardson, appeared on 23 April. The episode was uploaded to YouTube soon after itaired. Fallon’s guests tonight (27 April local time) are Stanley Tucci and Brenda Song.

Diljit's interview and performance are expected to be among the first clips to go up. The Indian pop star will appear on the show tomorrow, 28 April.

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Jimmy Fallon shares new pics Jimmy Fallon has just dropped new photos from the Diljit Dosanjh episode. The pictures tell a story before a single word of the episode has aired.

From the moment Diljit walks in, it is clear that both men are genuinely having a good time. And, that energy is going to carry the entire episode.

The dancing images say it all. Fallon is not just being a polite host, trying a cultural activity for the cameras. He is fully committed. One leg in the air and arm thrown wide, he is doing his best impression of a Bhangra move.

Diljit, meanwhile, is cool, relaxed, completely in his element. He does the real thing right beside him.

The interview portion looks equally warm. Diljit is animated and expressive, hands moving as he speaks, clearly saying something that matters to him. Fallon is leaning in, fully engaged.

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The performance image is on a different level entirely. The Tonight Show stage has been transformed into a full Punjabi spectacle. Bhangra dancers in traditional white-and-gold attire flank Diljit on both sides.

There’s a live band behind him as the stage is bathed in deep red light. Arms are in the air. Bodies are mid-leap. The Punjabi makes his presence felt emphatically.

If we go by the images, the episode is going to be loud, warm and full of genuine feeling. Punjabi music is going to rock on the American late-night stage tonight.

Social media reaction The viral video, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Jimmy Fallon, sparked many positive comments.

“This is why Fallon is the world’s best! Because he can be anything and do any dance!!” wrote one user.

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“Jimmy Fallon is now Jimmy BHAJI,” commented another.

Another called Fallon “Jimmy the Jatt”.

“Jimmy = the coolest Jatt,” posted another user.

“This gentleman is your greatest guest, Mr Fallon,” came from another.

Aura World Tour Diljit Dosanjh kicked off his Aura World Tour on 23 April, with a record-breaking, sold-out performance at BC Place in Vancouver. This tour follows his massive 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour and includes several stadium-scale shows across North America. The show sold over 130,000 tickets, the largest for any South Asian artist in the region.

The tour includes stadium-scale performances across North America. Upcoming dates include Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Chicago, Orlando and Dallas. He’ll perform for two nights at Madison Square Garden in New York and two nights at Chase Center in San Francisco. Dosanjh’s concerts will also take place in Toronto and Los Angeles.

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The Appearance on the Jimmy Fallon Show seems to be a promotional event. The caption of the Instagram video says, “Diljit Dosanjh talks his album AURA, his AURA World Tour, and performs “Morni”!”