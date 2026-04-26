Viral Video: Donald Trump falls as evacuation turns chaotic during White House shooting; social media reacts with memes

The White House dinner shooting on Saturday sent shockwaves across the internet. Reports of gunfire at the Washington Hilton caused immediate panic among attendees. Secret Service teams rushed President Donald Trump, Melania Trump, and Vice President Vance to safety. As agents escorted the President out, something unexpected happened.

An X user named Phil Braun posted a video showing President Trump stumbling during an evacuation. It’s an MSNow video, apparently recorded on the phone from the TV screen. It went viral instantly.

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It accumulated over 1.6 million views within hours of being posted. The post gathered over 22,000 likes and 2,600 reposts on the platform.

Social media erupted with a wide range of reactions to the footage. Some users expressed genuine concern about the President's safety and well-being.

Others turned to humour, making jokes about the chaotic evacuation scene. The comment section quickly became a battleground of contrasting opinions.

One user joked that the Secret Service deserved extra pay for the evening. Another quipped that nobody could have expected a faster exit from the President.

Several users questioned whether the footage was authentic, noting suspicious video quality. One commenter suggested it looked artificially generated rather than real footage.

A section of users alleged the entire incident was a staged performance. They claimed the shooting itself was manufactured for political purposes.

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“Staged and fake! What a joke!” wrote one user.

Some pointed to a man seen recording on his phone before the chaos began. These conspiracy theories spread rapidly despite having no verified basis in fact.

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Other reactions were far harsher and deeply personal in their criticism. Several comments mocked the President's physical condition during the hasty exit.

One user on X noted that Melania appeared to sense danger before the evacuation began.

“He was literally rushed out because his life was threatened again by mentally ill people. Why is 'falling down' the only takeaway from this? You never felt adrenaline before or something?” wondered one user.

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White House shooting This marked Trump's first appearance at the Correspondents' Dinner since returning to office. His attendance had already made the evening unusually tense.

The annual dinner brings together journalists, politicians, and entertainers every year. Nothing remotely like this has happened in the event's century-long history.

Law enforcement sealed off a wide perimeter around the Washington Hilton hotel. Guests inside were seen sheltering under tables and barricading themselves in rooms.

A suspect was subsequently taken into custody by the US Secret Service. No confirmed injuries to senior government officials were reported following the incident.

By Sunday morning, the hotel remained under heavy police presence. The viral video of Trump falling continued to trend worldwide across multiple platforms.