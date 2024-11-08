Viral video: Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen trolled as TikTok turkey filter hijacks livestream

Michael Dean Cohen, American lawyer who served as an attorney for former United States president Donald Trump from 2006 to 2018, recently gained some popularity after the Supreme Court put an end to his attempt to sue Trump.

Cohen had alleged that he was abruptly sent back to prison in 2020 as retaliation for writing a tell-all book about the former president but the justices rejected Cohen’s appeal.

In his appeal, Cohen had alleged that the former US president and others tried to silence him by revoking his home release and putting him in solitary confinement.

But now, Cohen has been trolled on live stream during his interaction with his followers on social media.

Trump's former personal attorney and fixer was Live on TikTok live streaming and tried to initiate a conversation at 10 pm, but some social media users inserted a 'turkey' face on his channel, followed by other funny emojis.

The video has been shared on both X and Instagram and is going viral. On X, the video has garnered over 201k views, while on Instagram, it garnered 402 likes. Several netizens commented on it too.

Here are a few comments: One wrote, "It’s the greatest thing I’ve seen on the platform today. The best part is just how frustrated and mad he is getting and they keep doing it."

A second commented, "Micheal Cohen is a pussy"

A third wrote, "I would just laugh if someone did this to me. Becoming enraged is asking for more. I love it.

“Comedy is back. It appears ‘no contact’ is back. Reminiscent of aftermath of Trump’s win in 2016. Some have left the room, again. Not only do I not know what I am talking about, they will not accept many truths of past and present.

“Thankfully, always one to keep things together, but have learned some will not accept truths. They’d have to admit they are wrong.”

Best to admit you are wrong and move forward," wrote the fourth.

A fifth user wrote, "It’s Hysterical. First thing I saw today. Gonna be a great day. Reminds me of a Bluey episode where Muffin does this to her Dad. CLASSIC."