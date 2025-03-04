Viral video: Donald Trump’s health questioned as he was seen limping, netizens call him ’wobbly’ and ’pigeon-toed’

Donald Trump's health has been a matter of discussion since a video from his weekend golf outing appeared to show him limping. A video shared on Instagram from Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, showed the President as he appeared to struggle as he exited his golf cart, seemingly dragging his right leg as he teed up to take his swing.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung refuted claim saying"deranged and morally bankrupt liberals—including the corrupt media—are spreading fabricated lies out of sheer desperation."

Social media went a buzz with many asking questions about his health, 'Is something wrong with Trump's legs?'

One X users said, 'Trump moves his right leg like a piece of wood', and others added his legs appeared to be 'far from stable', 'wobbly' and 'pigeon-toed'.

Some also suggested that he might be suffering from a weak knee.

What experts say? Although it is impossible to diagnose what has happened without a report, Arun Gray, a UK-based sports scientist and injury rehabilitation specialist, told DailyMail.com that Trump appears to be exhibiting a 'knock knee', a condition in which both knees bend inward.

He further said, it might be indicative of a more serious neuromuscular degenerative issue, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) or multiple sclerosis.

Dr. Snieguole Geige, of the UK's It's Me and You Clinic, also told DailyMail that Trump could be suffering from weak knees, which might be because of arthritis or ligament injuries

What Trump's team say? Team Trump spokesman Steven Chueng furiously shot down suggestions that the president's health was poor, claiming that 'deranged and morally bankrupt liberals - including corrupt media - have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame'.

'Instead, they spend every waking hour of their pathetic lives suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their brain,' he adds