Viral video: Elon Musk heckled during speech at Wisconsin. He smiles and says, ’Say hi to George Soros for me’

Tesla founder Elon Musk, while addressing a rally ahead of Wisconsin Supreme Court election, was interrupted by a protester, to which he admitted he wasn't surprised and claimed the disruption was caused by "operatives" planted by his rival.

When heckled during his Town Hall address at Wisconsin, Musk soon smiled and quipped, "Say hi to George for me" and soon the crowd broke into chants of "USA, USA" along with him.

"It was inevitable that at least a few Soros operatives would be in the audience...give my regards to George!," Musk said in Wisconsin.

Musk wears 'Cheesehead' hat Elon Musk on Sunday appeared on stage in a “cheesehead” (a term used to call people from Wisconsin and Green Bay Packers fans) hat during a Green Bay rally for Republican and former Attorney General Brad Schimel.

The Tesla founder also handed out $1 million cheques to two Wisconsin voters following a Wisconsin appellate court refused to accept the state Democrat attorney general's request to stop him from distributing them.

Trump on Soros: Earlier in March, US President Donald Trump had supported Musk's theory that Soros was behind the increasing spate of attacks on Tesla and its showrooms, following Musk became part of the US President's core team.

On being questioned if Soros was behind the recent attacks on Tesla, Trump, in an interview with Newsmax, said, “I believe that that is part of it, yeah. There are some of them that were involved with my trials that were, I think, probably involved with that also."

Even Musk first floated the theory on his official X account when he said that Soros, along with billionaire Reid Hoffman, and other organisations linked to the Democratic Party were "responsible for Tesla's protests." His post has been viewed more than 50 million times. Advertisement

In January too, Musk had criticised the outgoing Joe Biden administration for honouring Soros with the highest civilian award in the US, the Presidential Medal of Freedom. He called the move as ' "travesty".

On X, Musk stated bluntly, "A travesty that Biden is giving Soros the Medal of Freedom."

Musk also targeted Soros in a barrage of attacks in 2023, saying that he "hates humanity."