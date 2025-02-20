A peculiar incident was captured on camera that showed frozen Detroit after flood. The viral video is doing the rounds on social media which shows cars on the streets submerged in frozen water.

The caption to the post states, “Meanwhile in Detroit, US…. first Detroit flooded & then it froze!” A view of the residential locality in the US shows the abysmal condition arising due to a strange happening. According to AP report, a broken large water transmission main led to the a deluge of water that inundated Detroit homes.

The Michigan city is experiencing freezing temperatures amid cold weather conditions. At 12:00 am on Thursday, the city recorded -9 degrees Celsius temperature, according to Accu Weather. The extremely low temperatures caused the overflowing water from the broken pipeline to freeze.

On February 17, a century-old 54-inch (1.4-meter) steel water main exploded, leaving 90 people trapped in their homes. Firefighters rescued these individuals through waist-deep water with the help of rubber rafts and a construction vehicle. Later in the day, the waters ultimately receded after the break was found and the water flow stopped.

“If you don’t have power, you don’t have heat, don’t have water, you do not have to stay in your home,” AP quoted Mayor Mike Duggan as saying.

Social media reaction Social media users strongly reacted to the bizarre happening. The post amassed 10 million views, 100 thousand likes and several comments. A user remarked, “This is strange.” Another user exclaimed, “That would be awful. Not a quick fix there! How would anybody get around!” A third user quipped, “At least all of those people won’t have their wipers stuck to their windshield when the ice melts and the water recedes.”

