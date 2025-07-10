Viral Video: ‘Indian man’ in US uses racial slur on camera during argument with Black woman, justifies it with a smile

A viral video from a Dallas restaurant has gone viral. It shows an Indian-American man, Stanley Thomas, using a racial slur multiple times during an argument with a Black woman.

The woman, who recorded the viral video, said he had already used the offensive word before she started recording. When confronted, Thomas showed no regret and said he used the word often.

“I say N****r all the time,” he says on camera.

Thomas even repeated it on camera and gave different pronunciations. When warned that the video would go viral online, he smiled. While giving a thumbs-up, he said he was proud.

During the confrontation, he tried to defend himself by claiming he was “20% Black” because of the Siddi community in India, who have African roots. The woman didn’t accept his excuse. She sarcastically suggested she would AirDrop the video with him so that he could share it with his Indian friends.

A screenshot showed a Facebook profile linking Thomas to Christus Health, a Texas-based healthcare organisation. However, the company quickly clarified that they had no connection with him.

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention. He is not an Associate of CHRISTUS Health. We do not condone this behaviour, nor does it align with our mission and core values,” the Catholic nonprofit organisation wrote.

Social media reactions Social media users reacted to the incident.

“Man, they always do it to women or kids, never the black men,” wrote one user.

“Do they realize that racist white people call them the same thing, but they put “sand” in front?” wrote another.

One user wrote, “Indians do not like us, this is not new.”

“How can he be racist if he's part Black? How would you feel if Kamala Harris said the N-word?” questioned one user.

Another asked, “Does his 20% blackness not give him the N-word pass?”

“He’s brown. Why can’t he say it!” wondered another.