Viral video: Irate woman flyer uses F-word for cabin crew over delay, escorted off United Airlines flight in Newark

A passenger was removed from a United Airlines flight at Newark Liberty International Airport after a profane outburst directed at a flight attendant during a significant delay. The incident was captured on camera by a fellow traveller and quickly went viral after being shared on TikTok on 10 November, as reported by the New York Post on Sunday.

The flight, bound for Charleston, South Carolina, was already heavily delayed, initially waiting for three hours before boarding, and then facing an additional hour and a half stuck on the tarmac.

Passenger confronts flight attendant over takeoff delay The video shows the irate passenger leaving her window seat and confronting a flight attendant in the aisle. When the crew member made way for her, the passenger muttered abusive words, including profanity directed at the flight attendant as she walked away.

In a moment, the woman suddenly realised she was being recorded and immediately went silent, attempting to look away from the camera.

In a social media post on X, a user said: “Passenger kicked off United Airlines flight in Newark after cursing out a flight attendant “f–king c–ts”.”

“The flight to Charleston was delayed three hours before boarding and then held another hour and a half on the tarmac.”

The passenger said in the aircraft: “I’m getting up. I’m allowed to stand up. When you keep us on the tarmac for an hour, I’m allowed to stand up. Not a problem at all. Really not a problem for me to want to f–king stand. F–king c–ts,” according to the X post.

According to the fellow traveller, the situation worsened after other passengers attempted to calm the woman down, but this only caused her to "start spiraling".

During this escalation, the passenger reportedly told other people to "kill themselves" and launched into a long monologue about how difficult her life is.

“She eventually began telling people to k*ll themselves and launched into a long rant about how hard her life is,” the X user wrote.