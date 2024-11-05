Viral Video: Kamala Harris’ ancestral village gathers to pray for her success in US Election 2024 | Watch

As the US elections approach, Thulasendrapuram, Kamala Harris's ancestral village, united in prayer for her success. Supporters from the US joined locals in a temple ceremony, reflecting the village's enduring connection to her family's legacy.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 04:30 PM IST
Priests perform a ritual for the Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris' success in the upcoming American elections inside a temple in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Harris' maternal grandfather was born, in Tamil Nadu.
Priests perform a ritual for the Democratic presidential nominee, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ success in the upcoming American elections inside a temple in Thulasendrapuram, the village where Harris’ maternal grandfather was born, in Tamil Nadu.(REUTERS)

As the US gears up for elections, a small South Indian village in Tamil Nadu, Thulasendrapuram, gathered to pray for Kamala Harris' success against Donald Trump.

This is not just another village, but the one where her mother's family has ancestral ties.

From thousands of miles away, in a village surrounded by rice paddies and coconut trees, people are rooting for Kamala. Its temple reverberated with rhythmic Sanskrit and Tamil hymns on Tuesday morning, as a Hindu priest held a flame before the god.

Watch:

“Our deity is a very powerful God. If we pray well to him, he will make her victorious,” said M Natarajan, the temple priest that led the prayers in front of Lord Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva.

Kamala's maternal grandfather was born in the village, about 350 kilometers (215 miles) from Chennai, more than 100 years ago. As an adult, he moved to Chennai, where he worked as a high-ranking government official until his retirement.

She has never visited Thulasendrapuram and has no living relatives in the village, but people here still venerate the family that made it big in the US.

Kamala has often talked about how she was guided by the values of her Indian-born grandfather and mother. She has also spoken of her love of south Indian food, especially idli.

Supporters of Kamala Harris from the US also arrived at Thulasendrapuram to attend the special puja.

Sherin Shivlinga from Las Vegas, Nevada said, “I have come to see the village where Kamala Harris's grandparents were born and raised. We are waiting for the results of the election, we are nervous, we want her to win so badly.”

Her supporters from the US donned similar shirts with the slogan “Kamala Freakin Harris” to cheer on their favourite candidate.

Earlier, an 11-day-long Maha Yagnam was conducted in Telangana for the victory of Kamala Harris in the US Presidential Elections.

Kamala Harris has made history as the first female, first Black, and first Asian American Vice President. Should she be elected President, the 60-year-old Harris would be the first female to ever hold the office in U.S. history. She is also only the second woman to be nominated for the presidency by a major political party.

(With agency inputs)

 

