Viral Video: King Charles roasts Donald Trump at White House dinner, ‘If not for us…’ | Watch

King Charles III stole the show at a White House state dinner. He did it with a single joke that left the entire room in splits. And, the target was sitting right across from him: US President Donald Trump.

During a lighthearted toast at the white-tie dinner, the King turned to President Trump. He referenced Trump's recent claim at the World Economic Forum.

Trump said European countries would be speaking German without American intervention in World War II. Charles waited for his moment. Then, he delivered.

"Dare I say that, if it wasn't for us, you'd be speaking French," he said. The East Room erupted in laughter.

The joke was historically sharp. Before American independence in the late 1700s, Britain controlled most of North America.

That control kept France from gaining a foothold in the region. King Charles used this fact to flip Trump's own argument back at him.

The King also acknowledged America's role in rebuilding post-war Europe. "American leadership helped rebuild a shattered continent," he said.

The 77-year-old monarch added that Britain would never forget America's role as a defender of freedom. The evening's wit did not stop there. Charles also noted the ongoing construction at the White House.

Trump plans to demolish the historic East Wing. He wants to build a $400 million ballroom in its place. King Charles said he could not help but notice the "readjustments to the East Wing."

He then reminded guests that the British had once attempted their own White House renovation. That was in 1814, when British troops set the building on fire.

The jokes landed. But, they carried weight beneath the surface.

Social media Reaction “Bravo, King Charles, but Trump is too f**king stupid to figure out if that was a compliment or an insult,” wrote a social media user.

“The funny thing is, English has more French-origin words than Germanic. The French already won at Hastings…” observed another user.

Another user posted, “What’s brilliant is that most in attendance, including Trump, likely have no idea what he was referencing…”

“The look of embarrassed bewilderment says that he has no idea what the King is referring to,” one user wrote while apparently referring to Trump.

“Trump loves rewriting history to make himself the hero, but Charles just reminded him with impeccable British politeness that, without us, he’d be speaking French. Absolute masterclass in diplomatic roasting,” came from another.

Charles Addresses Congress Earlier that day, Charles addressed a joint session of Congress. He praised the rule of law and an independent judiciary. He hailed the separation of powers that kept America from becoming a monarchy. Both Democrats and Republicans rose to their feet repeatedly.

Donald Trump later called the speech "fantastic”. He noted that Charles had managed to make Democrats stand. "I've never been able to do that," Trump admitted.

Also Read | King Charles is on a mission to salvage UK relations with Trump

Trump also used the dinner to speak about Iran. He claimed Charles agreed with him on keeping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Charles agrees with me even more than I do," Trump said.

The state visit came during a period of tension between the US and UK. Britain earlier declined to join the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

Trump previously attacked Prime Minister Keir Starmer, calling him "no Winston Churchill".