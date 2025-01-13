A heartwarming video that is going viral amid the devastation of the California wildfires shows a resident of Pacific Palisades reuniting with his beloved dog, Oreo.

“Overwhelmed with relief that the dog was alive,” the man exclaimed, “Oh God! You’re alive!” He added, “Thank you, Jesus!” as he hugged the dog, cried, and jumped in excitement.

Oreo spent 5 nights surviving amidst the rubble.

The dog's story was revealed when NBC News correspondent Liz Kreutz shared its owner's story with viewers.

Also Read | Meghan Markle delays release of Netflix series due to LA fires

Some days later, someone reported spotting the dog amid the rubble. Following this, the owner, Casey Colvin, rushed to the spot

The two were united on 12 January.

“OREO HAS BEEN FOUND!” the correspondent said in the video's caption.

Watch the viral video here:

Also Read | Footage shows LA fire engulfing houses amid frantic evacuation bid | Video

According to reports, Colvin was not at home when the evacuation order was issued. His dogs, Oreo and Tika Tika Tika were left inside the house.

After hearing Colvin's plea on national news, a firefighter decided to go to his home and save the dog.

He found Tika Tika Tika alone, as Oreo had escaped. Later, Oreo was spotted in the neighbourhood and eventually found using an AirTag.

California wildfire continues to burn California has been fighting against time to contain the fire that has been spreading rapidly for days now.

At least 24 people have died in what California Governor Gavin Newsom said could be the most devastating natural disaster in US history, one that has destroyed thousands of homes and forced 100,000 people to evacuate.

Flames have reduced whole neighbourhoods to smouldering ruins, levelling the homes of the rich, famous and ordinary folks alike and leaving an apocalyptic landscape. Officials said at least 12,300 structures have been damaged or destroyed.

Private forecaster AccuWeather has estimated the damage and economic loss at $135 billion to $150 billion.