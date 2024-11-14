A newly resurfaced video of Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate & now a prominent biotech entrepreneur, has captured widespread attention. The footage shows Ramaswamy at age 18 delivering a heartfelt graduation speech at St. Xavier High School in Ohio. In the speech, Ramaswamy reflects on the experiences of his high school years and questions the significance of graduation, whether it represents an end or a beginning. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ramaswamy’s reflections on High School and faith Addressing his classmates, teachers, and dignitaries, Ramaswamy opened his speech with a thoughtful welcome and shared his sense of ambivalence toward graduation. He referenced his English literature studies, saying, “It is better to travel than it is to arrive," and pondered the origin of the word “commencement," noting its roots in the French word “commencer," meaning “to begin."

He recalled his journey as a non-Catholic Hindu at a Catholic institution, saying he emerged with "a person of faith that was neither Catholic nor strictly Hindu, but was finally someone I could call my own."

Echoes of his stance against bureaucracy Following the video’s viral resurgence, Ramaswamy himself reposted the clip on social media with a lighthearted comment: “I was against bureaucracy back then too."

The sentiment aligns with his new role in government, where he will address inefficiencies alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The former presidential candidate’s comment has sparked further conversation about his longstanding critical stance on bureaucracy and government inefficiency.

Trump's appointment of Ramaswamy and Musk to lead 'DOGE' On November 12, 2024, President-elect Donald Trump announced that Ramaswamy and Musk will co-lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). DOGE aims to streamline federal operations, cut excessive spending, and reduce waste within government agencies. This partnership will focus on reforming and restructuring the federal bureaucracy to enhance accountability and efficiency.

"Manhattan Project" of Government Reform Trump expressed confidence in the duo’s potential to drive transformative change, describing DOGE’s mission as “the Manhattan Project of our time." According to Trump, their work will help liberate the US economy and make government more accountable to citizens. Musk echoed this sentiment, stating, “This will send shockwaves through the system," as they aim to eliminate inefficiencies in government.

A timeline for change Ramaswamy and Musk’s goals under DOGE are expected to conclude by July 4, 2026, marking America’s 250th anniversary. Trump noted this date as symbolic, aiming to present a “smaller government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy" as a gift to the nation. The pair will work closely with the White House and the Office of Management & Budget to implement a streamlined, entrepreneurial approach to governance, unprecedented in scale.

Vivek Ramaswamy: From Ohio roots to national influence Vivek Ramaswamy, born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, is the son of Indian immigrants from Kerala. His parents relocated to the United States in search of new opportunities, where Ramaswamy would later attend Harvard University for his undergraduate studies before earning a law degree from Yale University. He is married to Apoorva Tewari Ramaswamy, an Assistant Professor at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Business ventures and Biotech success In 2014, Ramaswamy founded Roivant Sciences, a pioneering biotech company that led some of the largest IPOs in the industry in 2015 and 2016. Roivant has since achieved FDA approvals for treatments in several disease areas, marking notable progress in healthcare innovation. He has also founded other successful companies across healthcare and technology sectors, building a reputation as an influential entrepreneur.

Advocating for citizens’ voices in business Ramaswamy launched Strive Asset Management in 2022, a firm aiming to bring the voice of everyday Americans back into the economy. Strive encourages companies to prioritize operational excellence over political agendas, a mission Ramaswamy sees as vital to preserving American values in business.