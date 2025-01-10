Hotel heiress Paris Hilton, who lost her LA home to the Los Angeles wildfires, among several other film and television stars, said she watched her seafront Malibu home burn to the ground on live television.

Hilton, 43, shared the live footage from the news on her Instagram handle, and wrote that she was “heartbroken beyond words”.

In a heartfelt viral post, she wrote: “Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

Paris Hilton shared that her LA home was where her family built “so many precious memories”. “It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” she said, referring to her two children.

Paris Hilton and venture capitalist Carter Reum welcomed their first child, son Phoenix, via surrogate on 16 January 2023. Less than a year later, in November 2023, they expanded their family with a daughter named London.

“My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable,” Hilton added.

Watch Paris Hilton's post here:

She later shared a video of her five Pomeranians in the back of a car and said she was travelling to a hotel to take shelter.

Other actors who lost their homes to LA fire: Fires burning in and around Los Angeles have claimed the homes of numerous Hollywood celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Jeff Bridges, and Grammy-nominated R&B star Jhené Aiko, and led to sweeping disruptions of entertainment events.

Mandy Moore's home in the Altadena neighbourhood roughly 30 miles east of the Palisades is also severely damaged and unlivable, but after touring her property she said that “the main part of our house is still standing.”

Schitt's Creek star Eugene Levy, Adam Brody (Shazam! star) and his wife Leighton Meester (Gossip Girl actor), Anna Faris (Just Friends), and reality TV star couple Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have also lost their homes to the fire.

