Viral Video: Police officer cries for life on camera as criminal steals gun; see what happens next

In a gut-wrenching dashcam footage, a female police officer can be heard begging for her life after a reportedly deranged, half-naked suspect stole her gun in California.

In the disturbing video, the officer can be heard pleading with the suspect, 26-year-old Osean McClintock, saying, “Please don’t shoot me!”

However, McClintock, who was seen ripping the handgun out of the screaming officer's hand in Fountain Valley, Orange County, gave a very chilling response. “You’re saved in Jesus’ name forever,” he can be heard saying.

Before this confrontation, the video showed McClintock being stopped by another officer who was called to reports of someone trying to get into an occupied car near a middle school.

Here's how the initial confrontation went: The two officers initially tried having a calm conversation with McClintock, and told him that they just wanted to talk to him.

“You’re not in trouble or anything, man. I just need to talk to you,” the officer told McClintock. He replied: “Can you take me to Jonathan’s?”

The officer asked him why he wasn't wearing a shirt and requested that he take a seat in the squad car.

But McClintock’s behaviour suddenly switched after the officer asked him to sit again. “I don’t have to,” he snapped.

Suddenly, McClintock started running while chanting, “In Jesus’ name, I pray forever. Amen.”

He ran to a nearby gas station and then to a bank before going into a parking lot to snatch the officer's gun.

Also Read | Kerala woman drives family caravan to Ladakh, wows social media

The confrontation A code 3 emergency response was sounded after the female officer was caught up in a fight with McClintock.

“Put it down, dude! Put it down! Hey! Put it down!” the male officer yelled.

But McClintock ignored him and got into the female officer's squad car, wrestling the gun out of her hand.

To save her fellow officer, the male officer fired 10 shots at McClintock, who slumped over in the driver’s seat.

McClintock died at the scene, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the Fountain Valley Police Department, which are both investigating the shooting.

No officers were injured in the incident.