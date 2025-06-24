Viral video shows America's B-2 Stealth Bombers before and after Operation Midnight Hammer in Iran | Watch

Israel-Iran Conflict: The Pentagon has apparently released a footage of the B-2 stealth bombers before and after executing Operation Midnight Hammer, where the US launched strikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Israel.

The footage, now going viral on social media, shows the military aircraft flying off from its base and then returning after the successful conclusion of the operation.

Take a look at the video:

B-2 Stealth Bombers in Iran The administration of US President Donald Trump dropped a ‘payload of bombs’ on three nuclear sites in Iran in an overnight mission on Saturday, entering the war alongside Israel to prevent Tehran from having nuclear weapons.

A group of American B-2 bombers — the only jets capable of deploying 30,000-pound bunker-buster munitions with a shot at breaching the mountains shrouding Iran’s Fordow nuclear facility — flew west across the Pacific Ocean.

They acted as decoys as US pilots pilots dropped 14 30,000-pound bombs early Sunday local time on two key underground uranium enrichment plants in Iran.