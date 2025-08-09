Emory horror: Video shows bullets on floor, windows cracked after shooting | Watch

A viral video showed bullet casings scattered on the ground after a man opened fire outside the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta on Friday.

The gunman’s attack left bullet holes in windows across the CDC campus and claimed the life of a police officer. Authorities later discovered the shooter dead inside a nearby building.

CDC Director Susan Monarez stated on X that at least four agency buildings were struck. Photos shared by employees revealed shattered, bullet-riddled windows, highlighting the extent of the damage at the facility, where thousands of scientists and staff are engaged in vital disease research, as reported by the Associated Press.

The gunman was found on the second floor of a building across the street from the CDC campus and died at the scene, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. He added that “we do not know at this time whether that was from officers or if it was self-inflicted.”

The shooter was armed with a long gun, and authorities recovered three other firearms at the scene, according to a law enforcement official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss the ongoing investigation.

The gunman’s motive is still unknown this early in the investigation, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

The CDC and Emory's main campus are surrounded by affluent wooded neighborhoods in northeast Atlanta. All three institutions line up along Clifton Road. The area is hard to access, and notoriously traffic-choked, but on Friday few cars were in evidence as a warning siren blared.

Gov. Brian Kemp praised the efforts of first responders.

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” Kemp said, referring to the shooting at Fort Stewart as well as the CDC campus. “Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.”

