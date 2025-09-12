Viral video shows Charlie Kirk assasin fleeing across rooftop moments after fatal shooting

A newly released video shows the shooter who assassinated influential conservative activist Charlie Kirk running across a rooftop and jumping from a building shortly after the attack.

The suspect, dressed in a hat, sunglasses, and a long-sleeve black shirt, was seen climbing off the edge of the roof before dropping to the ground. Authorities believe the individual fled into a nearby neighbourhood after firing a single shot and has yet to be identified.

Watch videos here:

Kirk, a 31-year-old author, podcast host, and close ally of U.S. President Donald Trump, was killed on Wednesday while giving a talk at a university in Utah.

Trump denounced the act as a “heinous assassination.” Kirk was widely known for his role in mobilising young voters and strengthening the Republican Party’s influence among the youth.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have reignited concerns over the growing threat of political violence in the United States, an issue that has intensified in recent years and affected individuals across the political spectrum.

Charlie Kirk’s assassination led to widespread, bipartisan condemnation from political leaders, underscoring the urgent need to address rising tensions and safeguard public discourse.

“We cannot do our job without the public’s help,” said Gov. Spencer Cox, adding that the FBI had received more than 7,000 leads and tips, AP reported.

Cox said they want to “catch this assassin and hold him accountable.”

The governor said Utah would be prepared to seek the death penalty once an arrest was made.

Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason narrated surveillance video showing the person sought in connection with the shooting running across a roof, climbing off the edge of the roof and dropping to the ground.

Utah Department of Public Safety Beau Mason points to a photo of a person of interest as he speaks during a press conference outside the Doterra Auditorium at Utah Valley University a day after youth activist and influencer Charlie Kirk was shot during a public event in Orem, Utah, on September 11, 2025. The gunman who shot dead US right-wing youth leader Charlie Kirk in a targeted killing remained at large Thursday but authorities said they have video images of the suspect and have recovered a 'high-powered' rifle. Kirk, a 31-year-old superstar on the Republican right who was credited with helping Donald Trump return to the presidency last year, was shot while addressing a large crowd at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)

Mason said the person left some palm impressions, smudges and a shoe imprint. Officials hope to collect DNA.

Photos released by law enforcement show the person of interest in a black long-sleeve T-shirt featuring an American flag, an eagle and the words “Land of the Free, Home of the Brave.”

Joe VanFonda, the CEO of the Disabled Veterans National Foundation, said Thursday the Maryland-based non-profit had received a handful of calls from people who said the man appears to be wearing one of the group’s shirts.

He says the shirt was mailed to supporters of the foundation, and it’s never been for sale. The group had shipped out thousands of shirts with the same logo to its donor list, but a more limited number were distributed in black with long sleeves since 2023. He added that most of their group’s donors were over 60.

Brad Garrett, a retired FBI agent, said the evidence investigators have shared so far painted a picture of a suspect who planned the shooting down to the last detail, including discarding the possible murder weapon along his escape path, Reuters reported.

"He probably did that (as) he didn't want to be seen carrying a weapon, running through a neighbourhood, or walking through a neighbourhood," Garrett told ABC News.