In a bizarre turn of events, Jaythan Lawrence Gilder, a man accused of stealing diamond earrings worth $770,000 (Rs. 6.7 crore) from a Tiffany & Co store in Orlando, Florida, was arrested last week on a highway. What followed was a case unlike any other, as the thief swallowed the stolen earrings, forcing authorities to wait for their “recovery.”

According to a report by NBC News, Gilder entered the Tiffany & Co store on February 26, posing as a representative for a local basketball player. The police reported that he managed to steal two pairs of diamond earrings: a 4.86-carat pair valued at $160,000 (approx. Rs. 1.4 crore) and an 8.19-carat pair worth $609,500 (approx. ₹5.3 crore).

In addition to the earrings, Gilder was also accused of taking a $587,000 (approx. Rs. 5.1 crore) ring, which has since been recovered by the authorities.

After the theft, detectives tracked Gilder’s car using security footage from the shopping mall and identified its licence plate. They suspected Gilder was heading back to Texas and followed him, using tag readers on the Florida Turnpike and Interstate 10, reported The Guardian.

Approximately 550 km from the scene of the crime, in Washington County, Gilder was pulled over for driving without rear lights.

Following his arrest, Gilder reportedly made an unusual remark to a jail staff member, asking whether he could be charged for what was in his stomach. This raised suspicions, prompting authorities to conduct a body scan, which revealed small objects lodged in his digestive system.

The police later confirmed that the objects were likely the missing Tiffany & Co earrings.

Gilder’s actions have made headlines, and authorities are now awaiting the "recovery" of the stolen diamonds, which they believe will be passed naturally.