Viral Video: Third-grader gets beaten by black kids; old clip, reuploaded after Donald Trump’s win gets 29 million views

Following a viral video of his daughter being assaulted, a man criticised the lack of security and bullying at the school. Police later confirmed arrests and stressed the importance of student safety. It's an old video that has resurfaced after Donald Trump's win in the 2024 US election

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated11 Nov 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Viral Video: Third-grader gets beaten by black kids; old clip, reuploaded after Donald Trump’s win gets 29 million views
Viral Video: Third-grader gets beaten by black kids; old clip, reuploaded after Donald Trump’s win gets 29 million views

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US election, an old video from February 2023 has resurfaced online and quickly gone viral. The video, which has now reached nearly 29 million views, shows a disturbing incident aboard a school bus in Florida, where a 9-year-old white girl is seen being beaten by two black boys.

This viral video has sparked widespread discussions, with many revisiting the original incident and expressing concerns about school violence and safety.

Also Read | Sri Lankan airlines ad on The Ramayana Trail earns praise in India

The incident occurred at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida. In the video, two boys are seen repeatedly hitting the third-grader, who tries to defend herself but is clearly overwhelmed.

During the 30-second attack, no adults were present to intervene, and another student recorded the assault. The girl’s parents were deeply shaken by the event and decided to pursue legal action against the attackers.

Also Read | Pakistani TikTok star’s dance video goes viral amid MMS leak controversy | Watch

The girl’s mother shared with local media that school administrators advised her to consider moving her children to another school due to the rising incidents of violence on campus. She noted that her two older children had also faced bullying during their short time at the school, and she felt that school officials had not adequately addressed her concerns.

The father of the victim took to social media, expressing his outrage and calling for a protest in front of the school. He voiced his frustration over the lack of security measures on school buses, describing the bullying situation as unacceptable.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s Pakistani daughter: Old video resurfaces, goes viral

“The lack of security is unreal, and the lack of security on the bus is ridiculous … The bullying must stop!!!” the father wrote on Facebook.

Miami-Dade Schools Police released a statement confirming the arrest of the offenders. They emphasised the importance of student safety and urged parents to reinforce the values of respect and restraint with their children.

Racist texts after Donald Trump's victory

Racist text messages urging Black people to “report for slavery” sparked concern across the US soon after Trump’s victory. The FBI has opened an investigation.

“Be prepared to be searched down once you’ve entered the plantation,” says one of the messages sent to black people.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Nov 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsViral Video: Third-grader gets beaten by black kids; old clip, reuploaded after Donald Trump’s win gets 29 million views

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Motors share price

    819.50
    12:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    13.8 (1.71%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.60
    12:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.95 (-1.32%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    227.00
    12:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    5 (2.25%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    140.15
    12:12 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -0.25 (-0.18%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    580.00
    12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    11.15 (1.96%)

    Coforge share price

    8,055.50
    12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    101.65 (1.28%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    731.40
    11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -1.65 (-0.23%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,445.60
    11:49 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -542.2 (-1.13%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Asian Paints share price

    2,551.45
    12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -217.8 (-7.86%)

    Aarti Industries share price

    438.30
    12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -36.45 (-7.68%)

    CE Info Systems share price

    1,898.55
    11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    -157.25 (-7.65%)

    Equitas Small Finance Bank share price

    64.86
    12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    -3.83 (-5.58%)
    More from Top Losers

    ITI share price

    332.65
    12:00 PM | 11 NOV 2024
    29.05 (9.57%)

    Power Finance Corp share price

    485.40
    11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    35.95 (8%)

    Biocon share price

    340.50
    11:59 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    19.25 (5.99%)

    Endurance Technologies share price

    2,560.70
    11:58 AM | 11 NOV 2024
    135.4 (5.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.