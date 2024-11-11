Viral Video: Third-grader gets beaten by black kids; old clip, reuploaded after Donald Trump’s win gets 29 million views

Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 US election, an old video from February 2023 has resurfaced online and quickly gone viral. The video, which has now reached nearly 29 million views, shows a disturbing incident aboard a school bus in Florida, where a 9-year-old white girl is seen being beaten by two black boys.

This viral video has sparked widespread discussions, with many revisiting the original incident and expressing concerns about school violence and safety.

The incident occurred at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida. In the video, two boys are seen repeatedly hitting the third-grader, who tries to defend herself but is clearly overwhelmed.

During the 30-second attack, no adults were present to intervene, and another student recorded the assault. The girl’s parents were deeply shaken by the event and decided to pursue legal action against the attackers.

The girl’s mother shared with local media that school administrators advised her to consider moving her children to another school due to the rising incidents of violence on campus. She noted that her two older children had also faced bullying during their short time at the school, and she felt that school officials had not adequately addressed her concerns.

The father of the victim took to social media, expressing his outrage and calling for a protest in front of the school. He voiced his frustration over the lack of security measures on school buses, describing the bullying situation as unacceptable.

“The lack of security is unreal, and the lack of security on the bus is ridiculous … The bullying must stop!!!” the father wrote on Facebook.

Miami-Dade Schools Police released a statement confirming the arrest of the offenders. They emphasised the importance of student safety and urged parents to reinforce the values of respect and restraint with their children.

