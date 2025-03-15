Viral Video: Donald Trump glares at reporter as she shoves microphone into his face, says ‘she made television tonight’

US President Donald Trump on Friday shot a stern look at a reporter after she accidentally knocked a microphone into his face.

While the US President was answering a question from another female reporter at Joint Base Andrews, the mishap occurred when a different journalist inadvertently bumped him with a grey, fluffy microphone. Responding to the unexpected hit, Trump gave her a sharp, disapproving glance.

Avoiding her question around Gaza, he responded laughingly saying, "She made television tonight, she just became a big story tonight, right?"

Trump also made sure to let the reporter know he wasn't happy with just happened. "Did you see that," he added laughing in disbelief as his tongue pressed against his cheek in distress.

BNO News Live posted the clip on X with the caption later “WATCH: Reporter accidentally pushes microphone into Trump's face”. It went viral in minutes

How netizens react to the incident: Take a look X users commented on the post to share their thoughts about the incident and President Trump's reaction.

And, she didn’t even apologize the moment it happened, said one on X.

Another X user added, there could have been a deadly substance like anthrax or fentanyl on that microphone, this isn’t something to be taken lightly.

“If Trump dies mysteriously in the next few hours, I'm blaming that microphone person.”

“With all the shit that’s been going on recently I needed something funny like that. Hilarious!”

"Actually should be investigated. Could be poison on that mic. Sounds ridiculous but never know,"

"Unacceptable. There should be a wider distance between him and the press," another wrote.

"That was intentional. GET HIM CHECKED OUT NOW!!! Find that damn boom operator and TEST THAT MIC!!!" another wrote.