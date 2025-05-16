Viral video: Uber driver points gun at passengers, asks them to ‘Get Out’; probe on | Watch

In a shocking video from Florida, US, an Uber driver was seen pulling out a gun on passengers and aggressively asking them to "Get Out".

The video, shared online by Miami rapper Krissy Celess, also known as Bomb Ass Krissy, shows that she and her friend disagreed with the Uber driver over directions, which escalated to an aggressive argument.

The incident began with Krissy allegedly telling the driver which turn to take. However, the rapper soon commented on the driver's demeanour, and soon after, the situation spiralled into the worst of a passenger's dreams.

In the viral video, the driver can be seen calling 911 while also yelling at Krissy and her friends, saying, “Get out of my vehicle now. You're no longer on the ride.”

“Get out,” she shouted again.

Krissy then comments about the driver's “crazy eyes,” triggering her to pull out her gun.

The rapper has disabled the comment section for the viral video. However, according to an NDTV report, Krissy and her friend are likely to sue Uber over the incident.

“I would argue that the Uber driver was extremely aggressive, and the reaction of pulling a gun was extremely excessive,” said attorney Carlos Dominguez, who is representing both passengers.

Highlighting that "simple disagreements do not necessitate a firearm," Dominguez said, “You know, emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you.”

Here's how Uber responded According to NDTV, Uber responded to the video, saying it was “concerning”

“This is concerning, and we're so sorry this happened,” said Uber.

Uber's guidelines explicitly prohibit drivers from carrying firearms, and therefore, it has removed the driver from the viral video from its platform.