A United Airlines plane's engine caught fire on the runway in Houston during takeoff, prompting an emergency response and passenger evacuation. All passengers and the crew members were evacuated via slides and stairs after an engine problem caused a huge fire in the right engine of the jetliner. Some videos showing passengers shouting in panic emerged on social media.

A passenger's video showed orange flames and smoke spewing from the wing as it sped down the runway. Some panicked passengers were heard shouting, “Please, please, get us out of here.”

United Airlines catches fire: Watch video

The United Airlines flight was carrying 104 passengers and five crewmembers to New York City's LaGuardia Airport and was about to takeoff when the fire incident happened.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that United Airlines flight 1382 to New York City was halted while still on the runway shortly after 8:30 am at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, the main airport at Houston.