Video from the New Year's Eve event at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US stormed the internet this week. Many on social media shared a clip that showed US presidential elect Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, walking down the red carpet at Mar-a-Lago, making a grand entry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Melania was wearing a sleek black gown dress with a slit, while Trump was seen donning a stylish back suit with a white shirt and a bow tie.

As Trump entered a New Year's Eve Party at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida on Tuesday, he was asked by a reporter whether he planned to be on hand for Jimmy Carter's funeral at the National Cathedral on January 9 in Washington, DC. "I do. I'll be there. We were invited," Trump said, declining to say whether he had spoken with any of Carter's family members since his death {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trump held a New Year's Eve ball at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. Over 300 guests were said to have attended the party, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Vice President-elect JD Vance, Trump’s nominee for national security adviser US Rep. Michael Waltz, his nominee for education secretary Linda McMahon and US Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reports claimed.

Another viral video showed Trump dancing along side Elon Musk, who joined him later to make some moves. The two danced behind a table filled with dinner. Trump's wife, Melania, can also be seen grooving to the music

In one video, Musk could be seen carrying his son X on his shoulders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Several other guests are also seen enjoying the event in the video.

Daily Mail reported that Donald Trump Jr. attended the black-tie gala with new girlfriend Bettina Anderson of Palm Beach. Don Jr. was formerly engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, who Trump recently nominated as the US ambassador to Greece.