Virgin River actor Stewart McLean found dead a week after disappearance

Stewart McLean, an actor known for his appearance in the seventh season of Virgin River, has been found dead one week after he was reported missing in British Columbia, according to Canadian authorities.
McLean was 45 years old.
On Friday, May 22, Canada’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) confirmed that the actor’s body had been located in the Lions Bay area. Authorities said the case is currently believed to be an “isolated incident” as investigators continue to piece together the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and death.
“As the investigation continues to unfold, homicide investigators are working to collect and analyze evidence, review CCTV footage, and conduct interviews to build a timeline of Mr. McLean’s activities prior to May 15, 2026,” IHIT Cpl. Esther Tupper said in a statement. “We are pursuing all available leads as we work to find answers for the family, friends, and loved ones of Mr. McLean.”
The investigation intensified earlier in the week after the Squamish Royal Canadian Mounted Police stated that evidence gathered during the inquiry suggested McLean may have been the victim of homicide.
“Squamish RCMP initiated an investigation and, through investigative efforts, uncovered evidence that led investigators to believe Mr. McLean was [a] victim of homicide,” a news release detailed. “On May 20, IHIT deployed and assumed conduct of the investigation. Squamish RCMP continues to work closely with IHIT and the Integrated Forensic Identification Service (IFIS) to advance the investigation.”
McLean was last seen at his home in Lions Bay, British Columbia, on May 15. A missing persons report was filed with police three days later, prompting an extensive investigation involving local authorities and homicide detectives.
While McLean’s role in Virgin River was limited to a single episode during the show’s seventh season, the actor had a longstanding career in television, particularly in British productions and Scottish dramas. His credits included appearances in Rab C. Nesbitt, Doctor Finlay, Taggart and Monarch of the Glen.
Virgin River, one of Netflix’s most successful romantic drama series, has aired for seven seasons and was recently renewed for an eighth instalment. The series stars Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, Tim Matheson, Benjamin Hollingsworth, Annette O'Toole, Sarah Dugdale and Teryl Rothery.
Authorities have not announced any arrests, and the homicide investigation remains ongoing.
Virgin River is streaming on Netflix.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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