Virginia Primary Elections 2025 today: Full list of Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General candidates you need to know

Voters across Virginia are casting ballots today in pivotal primaries that will shape the state’s November elections. With gubernatorial nominees already set—Abigail Spanberger (D) and Winsome Earle-Sears (R)—attention now turns to Democratic races for lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published17 Jun 2025, 07:31 PM IST
Supporters listen as Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during a rally at her alma mater, J.R. Tucker High School, June 16, 2025 in Henrico County, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP
Supporters listen as Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger speaks during a rally at her alma mater, J.R. Tucker High School, June 16, 2025 in Henrico County, Virginia. Win McNamee/Getty Images/AFP(Getty Images via AFP)

Key races on the ballot

While the Democratic and Republican nominees for governor are already set — former US Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) and current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) — both parties are finalising their down-ballot tickets today.

Governor's race

Virginia’s next governor will be a woman for the first time in state history. If Earle-Sears wins, she would become the first Black woman ever elected governor in the US. Spanberger, a former CIA officer and centrist Democrat, is running on issues like gun safety, cost-of-living relief, and federal workforce protections. Earle-Sears, a Marine veteran and conservative firebrand, is campaigning as a pro-business, pro-Trump alternative and seeks to extend Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s policies.

Lieutenant Governor (Democratic Primary):

Voters will choose from a crowded six-way race featuring:

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney

State Sen. Aaron Rouse

State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi

School board chair Babur Lateef

Prosecutor and law professor Victor Salgado

Attorney Alex Bastani

The winner will face conservative radio host John Reid (R) in November.

Attorney General (Democratic Primary):

Two candidates are vying to challenge Republican incumbent Jason Miyares:

Former state Del. Jay Jones

Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor

State legislature and local contests

While all 100 House of Delegates seats are up for election in November, only a few are holding contested primaries today. Democrats currently hold a slim 51-49 majority in the chamber. Additionally, voters in some cities and counties are selecting nominees for sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, and city treasurer.

Polls and turnout

Polls are open until 7 p.m. across Virginia. Those in line by the deadline will be allowed to vote. Early voting ended on May 2, and today marks the final chance to vote in the primary.

Looking ahead to November

Virginia is one of only two states holding gubernatorial elections this year, alongside New Jersey. The results could signal broader national trends ahead of the 2026 midterms, particularly in suburban regions impacted by the Trump administration’s policies and federal job cuts.

 
