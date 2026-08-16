Virginia State University shooting: 19-year-old suspect arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested after a shooting at Virginia State University early Saturday left five people wounded, including one critically injured, authorities said.

Camron Harris of Henrico, Virginia, was found hiding in a dormitory closet and arrested in connection with the shooting, Chesterfield County Police said. Harris is not a VSU student, and four of the five people injured were also not students.

Shooting prompts campus lockdown The shooting occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday near the university's Quad Annexes. Campus police and Chesterfield County officers found five people suffering from gunshot wounds outside campus dormitories.

The victims, who ranged in age from 17 to 23, were taken to hospitals. A 20-year-old student was later released, while one victim remained in critical condition. Authorities have not released the victims' names.

The university was placed under lockdown following the shooting. Officials later said there was no longer an immediate threat to the campus community and lifted the lockdown.

Suspect faces eight felony warrants Police obtained eight felony warrants against Harris, including charges of malicious wounding and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive or explained what led investigators to the suspect. It was not immediately clear whether Harris had an attorney.

The university had initially said police were searching for multiple suspects, but authorities did not provide further details Saturday evening.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Hanover County Sheriff's Office were assisting with the investigation.

Shooting comes as students return The shooting happened just as students were preparing for the new academic year. Residence halls opened a week earlier, and classes were scheduled to resume on Monday.

Many students had recently completed the university's New Trojans Experience programme for incoming students.

VSU urged students to monitor their university email for additional safety instructions and information about support services.

Community shaken by shooting Virginia State University is a historically Black university in Ettrick, about 24 miles south of Richmond. The public university has around 5,700 students and was the first fully state-supported four-year college for Black Americans.