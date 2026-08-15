Virginia State University Shooting: Campus lockdown lifted after multiple shots fired; several injured

A gun attack involving several suspects and victims led to a lockdown at Virginia State University early Saturday, which was later lifted around 8 am (local time), reported 13newsnow.

The university said the injuries sustained did not appear to be life-threatening, according to AP.

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When did it take place? University officials mentioned police were called to the area around Boisseau Street at about 1:30 am (local time) following reports of gunfire, where officers found five people injured. The university noted all five victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.

"Officers responded to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. and discovered five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds outside VSU residence halls," a university official told Fox News Digital.

"All five were transported to area hospitals. One individual is currently in critical condition. The remaining four sustained non-life-threatening injuries," the official added.

The incident took place near the university’s Quad Annexes, according to a statement from the institution, reported AP. Campus authorities and Chesterfield County police were investigating the shooting. Officers continued to remain at the scene as the investigation was underway.

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(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X