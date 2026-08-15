Virginia State University Shooting: Campus lockdown lifted after multiple shots fired; several injured

A gun attack involving several suspects and victims led to a lockdown at Virginia State University early Saturday, which was later lifted around 8 am (local time), reported 13newsnow.
The university said the injuries sustained did not appear to be life-threatening, according to AP.
University officials mentioned police were called to the area around Boisseau Street at about 1:30 am (local time) following reports of gunfire, where officers found five people injured. The university noted all five victims were taken to nearby hospitals for medical treatment.
"Officers responded to the 3300 block of Boisseau Street at approximately 1:28 a.m. and discovered five individuals suffering from gunshot wounds outside VSU residence halls," a university official told Fox News Digital.
"All five were transported to area hospitals. One individual is currently in critical condition. The remaining four sustained non-life-threatening injuries," the official added.
The incident took place near the university’s Quad Annexes, according to a statement from the institution, reported AP. Campus authorities and Chesterfield County police were investigating the shooting. Officers continued to remain at the scene as the investigation was underway.
(This is a developing story. More to come)